Villa Leelawadee - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Por Bay, Villa Leelawadee provides accommodations with air conditioning and access to a garden. Free WiFi is featured.

The units come with tiled floors and feature a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, a dining area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, and a private bathroom with bath. An oven is also available, as well as a coffee machine and a kettle.

The villa offers a year-round outdoor pool.

Guests can also relax in the shared lounge area.

Bang Rong Pier is 3.7 mi from Villa Leelawadee. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 14 mi from the accommodations.

Address / Map

Villa Leelawadee, 88/17 Moo 6, T. Paklok, A. Thalang, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

