레저 및 비즈니스 여행 모두를 위해 설계된 Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach는 해변에 바로 위치한 이 섬의 유일한 4성급 리조트 중 하나이며, 안다만 해의 청록색 바다가 호텔 시설에서 단 몇 걸음 떨어져 있습니다. 카말라 비치 북쪽 끝의 조용한 위치는 편안한 휴가를 위한 이상적인 선택이며, 램싱 케이프, 푸켓 환타 바다, 인기 있는 바 및 레스토랑, 플러스 많은 수상 활동. 노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 멋진 일몰을 감상할 수 있는 옥상 바, 수영장 바, 무료 자전거 대여, In Balance Spa & Fitness Center Room 등은 이 지역의 다른 호텔과 차별화되는 몇 가지 특징입니다. 호텔의 분위기가 반영된 모든 객실에는 미니 바, 헤어드라이어, LCD/플라즈마 TV, 커피/티 메이커, 에어컨이(가) 제공됩니다. 푸켓에서 편안하고 편리한 숙박 시설을 찾고 계시다면 Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach가 제 집과 같은 곳입니다.
5.0 Ocean Suite
긍정적
- Excellent service and welcome
- Good food at reasonable prices
Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff
4.2 Ocean Room
긍정적
네거티브
- People were very kind and helpful
- The breakfast is a disaster
- The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
- The water in the shower not warm enough
- Rooms are small
- no minibar
Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice
4.1 Ocean Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
- COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!
Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !
5.0 Superior King Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.
4.4 Ocean Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
- Great location and view from hotel
- Wifi speed really needs an upgrade
Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox
3.9 Ocean Room
Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
긍정적네거티브
Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.
4.6 Superior King Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Super value for money
- Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
- Friendly service
I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience
4.2 Superior King Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good well-sized thought out room
- Great bedding
- All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
- The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
- Close to the beach
- Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
- Good solid WiFi
- Very quiet and good air-con in room.
- Good covid measures in place
- Online communications (for booking) are below average.
- The pool is very small.
- Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
- Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.
The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.
The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance.
My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )
To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!)
The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food.
But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!
Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.
5.0 Ocean Room
긍정적
나는 novetel을 좋아합니다. 푸켓에 처음 살아본 이 호텔에서 좋은 추억을 가지고 있습니다. 매일 아침 조식 후 호텔 앞 해변에서 산책하는 것은 정말 좋은 일입니다.
4.9 Superior King Room
긍정적네거티브
감사합니다 모든 것이 완벽했고 필요한 모든 것이 있었고 내가하지 않은 것이 없었습니다. 다시 돌아와 더 오래 머물 것입니다.