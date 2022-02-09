利拉瓦迪别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Villa Leelawadee位于波尔湾，提供带空调的住宿，可通往花园。提供免费无线网络连接。 房间铺有瓷砖地板，配有带洗碗机的设备齐全的厨房、用餐区、带卫星频道的平板电视以及带浴缸的私人浴室。还提供烤箱、咖啡机和水壶。 别墅提供全年开放的室外游泳池。 客人还可以在共用休息区放松身心。 邦荣码头距离利拉瓦迪别墅 3.7 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离这家住宿有 14 英里。

