COMO Point Yamu는 야무곶 끝자락에 위치한 럭셔리 리조트입니다. 안다만 해. COMO Point Yamu의 모든 객실, 스위트룸 및 빌라는 Phang Nga Bay의 반짝이는 물. COMO Point Yamu에는 두 개의 식당이 있습니다. 이탈리안 레스토랑 La Sirena는 탁 트인 만의 전경을 조망할 수 있는 테라스와 Nahmyaa에서 영감을 받은 요리를 제공합니다. 남부 태국 음식. COMO의 웰빙에 중점을 둔 COMO Shambhala Retreat는 8개의 트리트먼트 룸에서 아시아에서 영감을 받은 전체론적 테라피를 제공합니다. 푸켓 해안의 반도인 COMO Point Yamu의 위치는 손님들에게 다음과 같은 이점을 제공합니다. 덜 알려진 섬의 측면을 경험할 기회. 활동 및 여행 주변의 멋진 해변과 섬으로 가는 개인 보트 여행이 포함됩니다. 문화 태국 요리 교실 및 푸켓 섬 투어와 같은 활동도 가능합니다. 손님에게.

어메니티 / 특징 Daily breakfast for 2/4/6/8 persons depends on room category.

Round Trip Airport Transfer per stay.

Resort credit THB 1000 per stay for minimum 04 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 3000 per stay for minimum 07 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 6000 per stay for minimum 14 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 3000per stay for minimum 04 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

Resort credit THB 6000 per stay for minimum 07 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

Resort credit THB 12,000 per stay for minimum 14 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

10% discount for Food & Beverage from a la carte menu (except alcohol drinks).

15% discount on all COMO Shambhala Spa treatments, excluding retail products.

Travel period from 1 July until 31 October 2021.

Rates are inclusive of applicable taxes.

