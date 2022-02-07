호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26m²
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28m²
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
디럭스 자쿠지 룸 35m²
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
4 성급 호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓은 따뜻한 태국 식 환대와 최고 수준의 서비스 및 품질이 결합 된 현대적인 디자인을 자랑합니다. "고급스러운 단순함"이라는 철학을 그대로 유지하는 호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓은 푸켓의 중심부에 위치해 있습니다. 인기있는 Patong beah, 섬에서 가장 큰 쇼핑몰 인 Jungceylon 및 Central과 재미있는 파티 지구인 Bangla Road까지 도보로 5 분 거리입니다. 올드 푸켓 타운은 호텔에서 차로 20 분 거리에 있습니다. 푸켓 국제 / 국내 공항에서 호텔까지는 자동차 / 택시로 약 45 분이 소요됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓모든 리뷰보기
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
긍정적 네거티브
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
긍정적
네거티브
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
긍정적
네거티브
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
긍정적
네거티브
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
긍정적 네거티브
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
긍정적
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 유연한 호텔 관리
- 친절한 직원
- 클린룸
- 좋은 아침 뷔페
COE가 모든 비용을 지불했기 때문에 도착을 일주일 연기해야 했지만 유연한 호텔 관리가 훌륭한 솔루션이었습니다. 공항에서의 리셉션도 매우 좋았습니다.
우리는 Sandbox 후에 여기에서 확실히 다시 예약 할 것입니다.
4.8 Superior - Room Only
긍정적
네거티브
- 해변과 가까움
- 조용한
- 훌륭한 직원
- 훌륭한 조식 뷔페
- 피트니스 룸
- 수영장
- 훌륭한 하우스 키핑 직원
- 훌륭한 프론트 데스크 직원
- 안전한, 안전한
- 친구/손님을 방에 데려오는 것은 허용되지 않습니다.
해변과의 근접성, 훌륭한 직원, 훌륭한 조식 뷔페, 운동실 및 수영장이 있는 Hotel Clover가 얼마나 마음에 들었는지 즐겁게 놀랐습니다! 나는 직원에 의해 완전히 보살핌을 받았다.