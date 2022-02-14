Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Travelers must stays at the hotel for 7 nights

This package included airport transfer upon arrival

This package excluded RT-PCR Test

Travelers are required to undergo 2 RT - PCR Tests.

All rates are prepaid and non - refundable (flexible cancellation and refundable if Thailand pass is not approved)

All rates are subject to government regulations changes without prior notice

This offer is valid for bookings made directly through www.aq.in.th only

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a 7-storey, 177-room newly built contemporary hotel that offers the perfect balance between nature and urban living. The hotel is located walking distance of Bang Tao pristine beaches and is minutes away from popular tourist attractions such as the popular Laguna Phuket Resort Complex and Boat Avenue. Phuket International Airport is just a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.

어메니티 / 특징 2 Rooftop Pools

Pool Bar

Fitness Center

Garden & Grille Bar

The Shop

Outdoor Terrace

Free Parking

Free wifi in all areas

Free Shuttle Service to Bang Tao Beach

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.