Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a 7-storey, 177-room newly built contemporary hotel that offers the perfect balance between nature and urban living. The hotel is located walking distance of Bang Tao pristine beaches and is minutes away from popular tourist attractions such as the popular Laguna Phuket Resort Complex and Boat Avenue. Phuket International Airport is just a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.