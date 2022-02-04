더블 트리 바이 힐튼 푸켓 반 타이 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
더블 트리 바이 힐튼 푸켓 반 타이 리조트
Hotel Refund Policy
In case of any restrictions in travel upto 24hrs before arrival you will receive 100% refund
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
TEST & GO - Deluxe Room with Balcony (King/Twin) 35m²
฿23,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 채식 식사
빠통 비치 바로 건너편에 위치한 DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort는 이 활기찬 도시를 탐험하기에 좋은 거점입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 숙박 시설에서 제공하는 다양한 레크리에이션 시설은 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. 푸켓 방문 이유가 무엇이든 더블트리 바이 힐튼 푸켓 반타이 리조트는 신나고 흥미진진한 휴가를 위한 완벽한 장소입니다.
THB 5000 보증금은 예약을 보장하기 위한 것이지만 SHABA 확인을 위해서는 100% 선결제가 필요합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 3 Outdoor pools, beach view restaurant, 24x7 fitness centre, mojito bar, walking distance from Patong Beach
4.8 TEST & GO - Deluxe Room with Balcony (King/Twin)
긍정적
네거티브
- Great support during Thailand pass application
- Easy transport from airport and back
- Excellent service all around
- Love the out door bars on the road side (Mojito with Khun Rio)
- In room dining was great
- Smoking on balcony
- Nice garden and pool
- Excellent location
- Bit small room size
- Not good TV programm (well wanted to stay home one night) - could be better
I enjoyed the stay and will definitely come back if I will plan to go to Phuket again. The staff is really outstanding.
4.8 Premium Room With Balcony - Breakfast Included
긍정적
네거티브
- Strong Wifi
- Great Breakfast
- Comfy Beds
- Friednly Staff
- Clean and Big Pool
- Fitness Centre with Sauna and Steam
- Cookies on arrival
Our room was more than comfortable and spacious, with a balcony overlooking the beautiful blue pool. We had clean towels within 2 minutes of requesting them each day or housekeeping would simply replace them when they cleaned the room, daily. The beds are of great quality and honestly better than the bed i have at home! Extra pillows were provided too. Bobby assisted in getting us a LAN cable so that we could connect our devices directly to the internet.
Every night Snow, Ninna and Air assisted in taking our temperature and scanning our Mo Chana app, they were always great to deal with and super friendly.
The ladies at the breakfast service were great too in the fact that they literally made you feel at home and bent over backwards to accommodate any request that we had. Thank you to Jasmine and Fongbeer( Could have the spelling wrong).
Lastly, Sam was an absolute gentleman and stand up guy. I first spoke to Sam via email while making my booking and I'm really glad i did as he took such good care of us, personally assisting us where he could and always willing to give some advice or lend a helping hand, Thank you Sam, really appreciated.
5.0 Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
긍정적
- Service
- Comfort
- Great room
- Breakfast
- Clean
A great and relaxing experience to have after a long trip. The hotel was very supportive in terms of the application for COE and the entire entry process up until the moment of arrival. Very clean and cosy room. Wide breakfast selection. New COVID measures reassuring.
4.8 Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
긍정적
- Great hotel with fabulous staff
- Super clean everywhere
- Excellent restaurant and amazing breakfast selection
- Lovely rooms and no disturbances at all
- Nice gym with excellent facilities
- Great location
From checking in to leaving I was most impressed not only with the quality of the hotel but also the staff.
Asian service is the best but these guys deserve a mention as they’re always happy to help with any request and nothings to much trouble for them.
5.0 Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
긍정적
네거티브
- Exceptional customer service from the best hotel staff I have ever encountered in my over 30 years of traveling.
- COVID sucks, but the hotel staff goes out of their way to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Will definitely choose this hotel over all others in Phuket to begin my stay, because the friendliness, helpfulness, and superior customer service the staff here provides cannot be beat. Also, the breakfast buffet is outstanding and provides the perfect start to my morning.
5.0 Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
긍정적
- Very clean overall
- Daily cleaning
- Friendly and professional staff
- Fast check in and check out
The overall experience with Double tree Phuket from initial contact and booking untill check out was excellent. Thumbs up to all the team there ,we really appreciated your efforts to provide us with the best service.
4.5 FLASH SALE 999 (Room Only) - OCT SPECIAL! - Bed Type subject to availability
긍정적
네거티브
- Exceptionally attentive, helpful staff
- Quiet, comfortable room (not refurbished)
- Very good, plentiful breakfast selection
- Wifi and international TV channels more than adequate
- Relaxing swimming pool
- Location, proximity to restaurants etc. (if Patong is where you want to be)
- Excellent value for money
- Air conditioning was very effective, but noisy (I ended up cycling it on and off)
Without doubt, this hotel's greatest assest is its staff: reception, dining room, and cleaning staff all performed exceptionally well. The unrefurbished rooms (in a quiet wing) are absolutely fine. If you are looking for a super-modern hotel, with a view of the sea and surrounded by lush gardens -- you may wish to look elsewhere, since this hotel is in a built up area. But if you're happy being close to everything on Patong Beach while serving "Phuket Sandox detention", this one fits the bill perfectly. And the price for the room (only) is very reasonable, supplemented by daily breakfast @ 200 baht. I wouldn't hesitate to stay here again.
4.5 FLASH SALE 999 (Room Only) - OCT SPECIAL! - Bed Type subject to availability
긍정적 네거티브
All fine - staff very friendly - I couldn’t find somewhere comfy to sit and read a book though, room fine although bed too soft and curtains not blackout.
4.8 King Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
긍정적
네거티브
- I found the whole Phuket experience very enjoyable
- Not everything open and bars closed early due to covid.
I did asq in January and Phuket sandbox in September, I would advise everyone to do sandbox. It's a super experience and so much to see on island you will never be bored. Covid tests and measures I found a slight inconvenience but fully understand reasons for this..
1.0 King Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
after changed quarantine period from 14 days to 7 or 10 days. the hotel never inform that i can go out 4days earlier than orginal schedule.
they said that its not refundable. but other hotels notice to customer and refund payments. its not like 4star Hotel attitude. seems management problem.
5.0 King Premium Room Poolside - Breakfast Included
긍정적
네거티브
- Breakfast was so good many choices
- Room clean and modern
- Stafff pretty much friendly
I will recommend this hotel for who will come for quarantine or traveling alone , friends or family this hotel comfortable for everything near by beach and shopping, massage and they have best bar with life music
5.0 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Very friendly and warm staff members in the reception/restaurants and across the property. Make the guest very welcome
- Great food and good choice of options for all meals. Breakfast buffet was very extensive and well planned.
- Great location of the hotel as it is right across the beach and also very close to all the various other dining and shopping options
- Nothing negative at all . We had an excellent stay and the property should keep up the great service levels.
My Son and I stayed at the hotel from 27 Aug to 10 Sep as part of the Phukhet sandbox program. Overall very warm and friendly staff (Even while MAKING THE booking the team was very helpful). Great hotel with all the amenities. Restaurant had lots of choice of food options (Thai/Western) which were equally delicious and the breakfast buffet was really extensive. Property is across the beach and very close to dining/shopping and entertainment option. But the big differentiator is staff across all areas of the hotel (Special call out to K.Samrat and K.Air) who really go the extra mile to make the stay special for all the guests. Absolutely loved staying here and will stay here again.
3.9 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- friendly services really appreciated
this was an excellent place to stay to meet the SHA requirements. I have been associate with using Hilton hotels all over the world and this one is really a pleasant experience in difficult times. thank you to all
4.3 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff friendliness & made us feel at home
- Sandbox Support was excellent
- Very Clean
- Large room was well designed
- Excellent Breakfast
- Dinning Experience (only once) not good - too noisy - music too strong - conversation not possible, we dinned at another hotel near by every night.
- First time I have had to pay for an upgrade ! Have had in the past been upgraded to amazing suites without additional payment!
We appreciated all the team - especially Bobby, Samrat, Fongbeer, Jasmine, Timmy, as well as others
4.3 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Professional, courteous, friendly, helpful, comfortable.
This is a mid range hotel with decent amenities. The highlight for me was the staff. I must give a big shout out to both Bobby and Sam at the front desk. The ladies there were also extremely helpful and pleasant people but both Bobby and Sam went out of there way to make sure that everything I needed was attended to. Fongbeer and Jasmine working in food and beverage were also extremely nice ladies but my favourite was June. June retired the day before I checked out and she was the sweetest and hardest working lady at the breakfast buffet. Good luck June! All in all, Thai people are amazing, their approach to life and their positive and attentive nature is something rarely found on the big blue dot these days. Thank you for a very pleasant stay as I would recommend the hotel to anyone and everyone I meet. Khob khun krup...mak mak.
4.4 King Premium Room With Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Awesome staff, breakfast was amazing along with the service (especially FongBeer). Gym was adequate size for only 20% occupancy but would be too small in normal times.
- Breakfast was always freezing cold. Bring a jacket or sit outside the restaurant. Only complaint with the room is there was no desk.
Would stay here again due to the staff and location. Great breakfast, and amenities such as the 3 swimming pools. 20 second walk to the beach.
4.7 King Premium Room Poolside
긍정적
네거티브
- Extremely Warm Hospitality
- Excellent Service
- Nice Pool for Chilling and Relaxation
- Wifi Speed can be better but can still watch Netflix on the wifi
Both my wife and I had a great stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort.
I like to say a special thank you to Nitin for recognising my Hilton Honors Gold membership and upgrading our room. It was also nice and great to chat with Nitin during my stay at the hotel.
I also like to thank Air for helping me solve my Hilton app issue with regards to missing stay confirmation at the hotel in the app as well as for the nice breakfast boxes that they prepared for us on our day of departure at 5am.
A number of the staff greeted us by our names at the hotel and this gives us an extremely warm feeling just like coming home to Thailand. The service is impeccable as well where they will go out of their way to accommodate reasonable demands.
We also celebrated my wife's birthday here making this a memorable stay. Thank you all so much for the room decorations and the cake as well as drinks.
I will be back here as a Diamond (hopefully soon) in future.
Cheers my friends!!!
4.3 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Great location, next to the Patong Beach
- Air conditioner has smell
Overall is good. Staff is friendly and helpful.
Will recommend for the hotel for guests to stay.
4.8 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
- 폐업한 비즈니스가 너무 많고 밤의 유흥이 없어 조금 지루함
좋은 평가를 받았다고 느꼈지만, 코로나19가 태국에 미친 짓이 안타까운 것은 어쩔 수 없다. 나라의 정신이 많이 약해졌습니다.
4.4 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
- Wi-Fi는 종속 포털이므로 파이어 스틱 및 기타 장치와 잘 작동하지 않습니다.
나는 이것을 숙박을 위해 강력히 추천합니다. 위치는 훌륭하고 직원은 도움이되고 친절하며 음식은 공정한 가격과 좋은 품질입니다.