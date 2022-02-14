PHUKET TEST & GO

빌리지 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

478 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Village Resort & Spa는 무성한 열대 정원으로 둘러싸인 Karon 해변의 중심부에 위치하고 있습니다. 이 호텔은 태국-탁신 스타일로 디자인된 34개의 빌라를 제공하며 편안한 숙박을 보장하는 현대적인 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 식사 옵션으로 리조트는 건강한 동양 요리를 제공합니다. 고객님의 편의를 위해 스파 서비스, 일일 객실 청소 서비스, 공항 교통편을 이용하실 수 있습니다. 호텔의 분위기는 친밀함과 우아함이 조화를 이루고 있어 모든 투숙객에게 편안한 숙박을 제공합니다. 세심한 서비스와 좋은 위치를 찾고 있다면 Village Resort & Spa가 최고의 선택입니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
빌리지 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 빌리지 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

566/1 Patak Road, Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

