저희 호텔은 푸켓에서 가장 활기찬 도시인 빠통 해변에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 밤문화 분위기를 찾고 있다면 Ashlee Hub는 엔터테인먼트의 허브입니다. 우리 주변에는 기념품과 현지 바 맥주를 판매하는 현지 시장인 빠통 오토 쇼핑 파라다이스가 있습니다. 300미터만 걸어가면 끝없이 부드러운 백사장과 반짝이는 해변의 물이 나옵니다. 늦은 오후에 풀 바 서비스가 제공되는 옥상 수영장에서 일광욕을 즐기거나 스카이 라운지에서 휴식을 취하며 다과를 즐길 수 있습니다. 놀라운 일몰 전망은 항상 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다. 에너지가 넘치고 건강을 유지하고 싶다면 피트니스에서 운동하십시오.
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
긍정적
- Great pool for morning swims
Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
긍정적
네거티브
- Good location
- Friendly, helpful staff
- Large room and balcony
- Wifi was inconsistent in my room
- Bathroom is a bit dated
Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
긍정적
네거티브
- Very straight forward and efficient
The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
긍정적네거티브
- Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.
Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
긍정적
네거티브
- Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
- Je ne vois pas personellement
Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
긍정적네거티브
필요할 때 도움을 주는 친절한 직원들이 저렴한 가격에 아주 좋은 호텔입니다. 관리자는 정시에 정보와 문서를 제공하고 필요할 때 좋은 방향을 제공했습니다. 우리는 확실히 다시 방문 할 것입니다