乡村度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Village Resort & Spa 位于卡伦海滩的中心，四周环绕着郁郁葱葱的热带花园。该物业拥有 34 栋以泰国-Taksin 风格设计的别墅，并配备了现代化的设施，以确保住得舒适。就餐饮选择而言，度假村供应健康的东方美食。为了您的方便，酒店提供水疗服务、每日清洁服务和机场接送服务。酒店的氛围融合了亲密与优雅，确保为所有客人提供轻松的住宿体验。如果您正在寻找一个服务周到的好地方，The Village Resort & Spa 绝对是您的最佳选择。