블루 비치 그랜드 리조트 앤 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
라와이 비치에 위치한 Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa는 레스토랑, 무료 전용 주차장, 야외 수영장, 바를 보유하고 있으며, 푸켓 조개 껍질 박물관(Phuket Seashell Museum)에서 3km 거리에 있습니다. 이 5성급 호텔은 무료 Wi-Fi, 정원과 테라스를 갖추고 있습니다. 숙소는 24시간 프론트 데스크, 룸서비스, 환전 서비스를 제공합니다.
객실은 에어컨, 평면 케이블 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 샤워 시설, 헤어드라이어 및 책상을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔의 각 객실은 옷장과 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다.
숙소에서 풍차 전망대(Windmill Viewpoint)는 7km, 프롬텝 곶(Promthep Cape)은 8km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항인 푸켓 국제공항은 Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa에서 39km 떨어져 있습니다.
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
긍정적
네거티브
- Delicious food
- Beautiful view
- Attentive staff
- Good location
Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area
Good location
Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure).
Nice service.
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
긍정적
네거티브
- Helpful staff
- Clean room
- Good breakfast
- Big pool
I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here.
Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!!
Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
긍정적
- Helpful staff
- Comfortable room
- Good breakfast
Great place for my Sandbox!
Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
긍정적
네거티브
- Comfortable bed
- Accurate pick up at airport
- Complete lack of service
- Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping
Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)
Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Beachfront
- beautiful view from room balcony
- spacious room and wide corridor
- sparking clean room
- Friendly staff
- Many car park
- 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
- Beach has a bit mud
- About 1 hr from airport
Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay
Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden
Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday
Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
- Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Big pool and garden
- 7-11 is 10 mins away
- Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim
Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort.
Will be back again! Thank you.
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
- They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
- Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
- Very well located with superb view.
- no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
- Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.
Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.