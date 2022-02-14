The Village Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Village Resort & Spa is located right in the heart of Karon Beach, surrounded by a lush tropical garden. The property features 34 villas designed in a Thai-Taksin style and is fitted with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. For dining options, the resort serves healthy, Oriental cuisine. Spa services, a daily maid service, and airport transfers are available for your convenience. The ambience of the property is a blend of intimacy and elegance, sure to provide a relaxing stay for all guests. If you are looking for a good location with attentive service, The Village Resort & Spa is definitely your best choice.

