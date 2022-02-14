PHUKET TEST & GO

ザヴィレッジリゾート＆スパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

478レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ヴィレッジリゾート＆スパは、カロンビーチの中心部に位置し、緑豊かなトロピカルガーデンに囲まれています。宿泊施設にはタイ・タークシンスタイルでデザインされた34棟のヴィラがあり、快適な滞在を保証するモダンな設備が整っています。リゾートでは、ヘルシーなオリエンタル料理を提供しています。スパサービス、毎日のメイドサービス、空港送迎をご利用いただけます。プロパティの雰囲気は親密さと優雅さのブレンドであり、すべてのゲストにリラックスした滞在を提供することは確実です。行き届いたサービスで良い場所を探しているなら、ザヴィレッジリゾート＆スパは間違いなくあなたの最良の選択です。

ザヴィレッジリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ザヴィレッジリゾート＆スパ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

566/1 Patak Road, Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

