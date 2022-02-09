PHUKET TEST & GO

선수 리 푸켓 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

808 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sunsuri Phuket Hotel은 진정한 휴식을 원하는 여행객에게 이상적인 곳입니다. 해안에서 단 몇 미터 떨어져 있으며 아름다운 호수와 불교 수도원 및 숲이 우거진 언덕의 전망을 내려다 보는이 호텔은 즐거움을 선사합니다. Sunsuri Phuket Hotel은 매우 넓은 주변 환경에서 활력을 되찾거나 낭만적 인 시간을 보내거나 가족과 다시 연결할 수있는 고급스러운 은신처입니다. 투숙객은 다양한 시설과 함께 거대한 발코니와 멋진 전망을 갖춘 세련된 객실에 빠져들게 될 것입니다. 120 개의 아름답게 디자인 된 객실에는 8 개의 스위트 룸과 4 개의 풀 빌라가 있습니다. 선수 리 푸켓 호텔의 전문적인 서비스와 다양한 특징의 매력적인 조합을 발견하실 수 있습니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
선수 리 푸켓 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 선수 리 푸켓 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

11/5 Naiharn Beach, Moo 1, Rawai, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

