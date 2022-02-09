Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sunsuri Phuket Hotel is an ideal place for travelers seeking truly relaxation. Located just meters away from the shore and overlooking a scenic lake and views of a Buddhist monastery and forested hills, this property is sure to delight. Sunsuri Phuket Hotel is a luxury hideaway where guests can rejuvenate in remarkably spacious surroundings, get romantic, or re-connect with family. Guests will be indulged in stylish guestrooms with huge balconies and stunning views, coupled with a range of facilities. The 120 beautifully-designed guestrooms include eight suites and four pool villas. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sunsuri Phuket Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels