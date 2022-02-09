PHUKET TEST & GO

Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
808 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Sunsuri Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sunsuri Phuket Hotel is an ideal place for travelers seeking truly relaxation. Located just meters away from the shore and overlooking a scenic lake and views of a Buddhist monastery and forested hills, this property is sure to delight. Sunsuri Phuket Hotel is a luxury hideaway where guests can rejuvenate in remarkably spacious surroundings, get romantic, or re-connect with family. Guests will be indulged in stylish guestrooms with huge balconies and stunning views, coupled with a range of facilities. The 120 beautifully-designed guestrooms include eight suites and four pool villas. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sunsuri Phuket Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sunsuri Phuket Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sunsuri Phuket Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

11/5 Naiharn Beach, Moo 1, Rawai, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Naiharn Beach Resort
9
rating with
188 reviews
From ฿-1
The Nai Harn
8.9
rating with
1715 reviews
From ฿-1
Babylon Pool Villas
8.8
rating with
136 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only
9.1
rating with
1044 reviews
From ฿-1
Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
2722 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
868 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU