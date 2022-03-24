PHUKET TEST & GO

빠통 선셋 빌라 푸켓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

32 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 0
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 2
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 3
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 4
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 5
+22 사진
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Patong Sunset Villa Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Patong 지역에 위치한 Patong Sunset Villa은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 숙소는 도심에서 단 2km 떨어져 있으며 공항까지는 보통 50분 정도 소요됩니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 빠통 선셋 빌라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 룸서비스, 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 대부분의 객실에서 옷걸이, 무료 차, 리넨, 거울, 슬리퍼 등을 즐길 수 있습니다. 야외 수영장, 낚시 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회가 많이 있습니다. Patong Sunset Villa 숙박시설은 푸켓에서 편안하고 즐거운 여행을 제공합니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
빠통 선셋 빌라 푸켓 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 빠통 선셋 빌라 푸켓
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

229 Phrabarami Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

파통 로지 호텔
7
평가
403 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 클리프 리조트 & 스파
8.5
평가
1915 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
선셋 비치 리조트
7.8
평가
752 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 파라곤 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
917 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
평가
89 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
오스트리안 가든 - 타이 판 빌리지
8.7
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 비치 스위트 호텔
7.8
평가
818 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU