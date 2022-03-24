Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
Patong 지역에 위치한 Patong Sunset Villa은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 숙소는 도심에서 단 2km 떨어져 있으며 공항까지는 보통 50분 정도 소요됩니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 빠통 선셋 빌라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 룸서비스, 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 대부분의 객실에서 옷걸이, 무료 차, 리넨, 거울, 슬리퍼 등을 즐길 수 있습니다. 야외 수영장, 낚시 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회가 많이 있습니다. Patong Sunset Villa 숙박시설은 푸켓에서 편안하고 즐거운 여행을 제공합니다.
229 Phrabarami Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150