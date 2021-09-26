PHUKET TEST & GO

빌리지 코코넛 아일랜드 비치 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

813 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 2, 2022
객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Outdoor jacuzzi Suites 65
฿40,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

Village Coconut Island Beach Resort는 푸켓의 동쪽 해안에 위치해 있으며 푸켓 공항에서 차로 짧은 거리에 있으며 푸켓 타운에서 15분 거리에 있습니다. 이 속성은 열대의 고급스러운 숙박 시설과 함께 사생활 보호와 함께 무제한 휴식을 제공합니다. 마을은 리조트까지 모셔다 주는 전용 수상 택시를 제공합니다. The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort는 편안한 숙박을 제공하기 위해 넓은 객실과 5성급 표준 시설을 제공하여 귀하의 체류를 풍요롭게 하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 또한 항해, 딩기, 카약, 테니스, 섬의 열대 우림 주변에서 즐기는 산악 자전거 타기, 배구 또는 해변에서 즐기는 거대한 체스 게임과 같은 다양한 활동을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 마사지와 스파를 받으며 휴식을 취하거나 완전한 휴식을 느낄 수 있는 Beach Bar에서 칵테일을 마시며 일몰을 감상하실 수 있습니다. Village Coconut Island Beach Resort는 재미있는 해변 휴가를 보내고 싶을 때 이상적인 선택입니다.

점수
5.0/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
빌리지 코코넛 아일랜드 비치 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 빌리지 코코넛 아일랜드 비치 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

🇨🇭Beat Amacker

검토 26/09/2021
도착 02/09/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Seaview Villa with Private Pool
긍정적
  • Location
  • Friendly staff
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Outdoor Pools
  • Spa

From September 2nd to 17th,I have enjoyed the most amazing holidays ever in Phuket.This absolutely beautiful placed resort, between a lush forest of trees, plants,flowers,banana trees obviously lots of coconut trees end coconuts lying on the grounds,it is just a paradise for guests who really look for quietness and tranquility.This place is garden eden.

The nicely built and in the nature integrated villas end suites and other facilities are just a dream. Everyday waking up with a magnificent view onto the see and the famous looking islands oft Phang­ Na.lts just a dream. The rooms are absolutely stunning,spacious and absolutely clean. The maids at the resort are really doing a great job,as well as all the gardeners and poolservice men.

All trash is nicely seperated end everything will be recycled. You will NOT find any rubbish somewhere in the resort or at the beach.lts just beautiful and great to live at a resort,where you as a guest know, that the management team of the resort is really paying attention on rubbish, dirtwater and recycling. They really care for the environment .I have walked alot in the resort during my stay,never ever did I see any waste lying around.Big compliment to the management team and all the statt to keep the island clean.

The F&B availabilitis are fantastic.The restaurant crew is a dedicated,young team of people from the Philippines,Myanmar and Thailand.Their hospitality is amazing.This team is absolutely attentive and friendly at all times.I always have been greeted by name,they new my preferences,all this combined made me a guest who could not ask for more.

The kitchen is led by one of Thailand' s most precious Chef s,Mr.Pongsakorn Laopakdee .He also is Phukets most decorated and reknowed Chef s.He has a team of dedicated kitchen statt who prepare meals you just can dream of. Chef Pongskorn Laopakdee offers a fantastic mix of east-meets-west dishes.They are nicely placed on the plate,decorated with love for food and presented by the Restaurant staff in a manner you never would expect. Wait until the Chef s new created dishes will be served at the Kabang Retaurant directly at the beach.

The Front Office team,led by FO Manager Mr.Linsley Medor,does provide a smooth check-in and -out procedure and is always available to the guests for questions,suggestions or just for a short chat.They are all very lovely and friendly.

And while you there,do no forget to enjoy the lush garden and forests to vist the Spa,which is in the midst of all.Tranquilty pure,with its most sacred Thai traditional Spa treatment possibilities and nice pool to cool down. Miss Bee,a wonderful young Thai Spa therapist,who speaks very well English,can guide you through all the steps of your treatment, believe me,you will be as new born after a good Spa treatment on a rainy afternoon.

This was my first trip to Phuket,after I have been there 30 years ago, for the first time. And since then, many other time.But this was the most enjoyable hoildays I had in years. Thanks again to all,and my most special gratitute goes to FO Manager Mr. Linsley Medor.Thanks for all.

I highly recommend this resort for your stay in Phuket.

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

51/7 Moo 6. T Kohkaew A.Muang, Coconut Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

