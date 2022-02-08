Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 부키타 부티크 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 부키타 부티크 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Bhukitta Boutique Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Bhukitta Boutique Hotel은 레스토랑, 바, 상점, 현지 생활이 흥미롭게 어우러진 푸켓 타운 인근에서 저렴한 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. Bhukitta Boutique Hotel의 좋은 점 중 하나는 구시가지의 활동에 가깝지만 실제로는 메인 스트립에서 떨어져 있어 손님들이 비교적 평화롭고 조용하게 즐길 수 있다는 것입니다. 편의 시설로는 무료 Wi-Fi, 스파 및 마사지 서비스, 호텔의 명성을 알리고자 애쓰는 정중한 직원이 있습니다. 버스 정류장은 섬의 다른 지역을 탐험하고 탐험하고자 하는 사람들을 위해 숙소 근처에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 통해 Bhukitta Boutique Hotel의 객실을 지금 예약하세요. 첫 번째 단계는 제공된 공간에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 제출하는 것입니다.

