총 AQ 호텔 객실 113 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어 풀뷰 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
연결된 객실 64m²
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
패밀리 스위트 2 베드룸 풀뷰 96m²
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
저희가 추천하는 파타야 북부 지역 중 하나입니다. 열대 정원으로 둘러싸인 Green Park는 야외 라군 수영장과 레스토랑을 제공합니다. 리조트는 전용 발코니와 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 숙박 시설을 제공합니다.
북부 파타야에 위치한 The Green Park Resort는 발리 하이 부두에서 3km, 파타야 워킹 스트리트에서 3.5km 떨어져 있습니다.
현대적인 태국 스타일로 디자인 된 The Green Park의 객실은 에어컨과 타일 바닥을 갖추고 있습니다. 미니 바, 케이블 TV 및 헤어 드라이어가 비치 된 전용 욕실도 있습니다.
Green Park Restaurant은 지역 특선 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 저녁에는 라이브 음악 공연을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 스낵과 음료는 Sala Thai Pool Bar에서 즐기실 수 있습니다.
The Green Park Resort는 환전 서비스와 투어 데스크를 제공합니다. 운전하는 경우 리조트 구내에 무료로 주차 할 수 있습니다.
- 15 일 동안 24 시간 근무하는 전문 간호 서비스
- 검역 15 일 진단서 발급과 함께 건강 검진 서비스
- 수술 용 마스크, 손 소독 용 알코올 1 병, 디지털 개인 온도계
- 검역 1 일, 6 일, 12 일에 인후 및 비 인두 면봉으로 COVID-19 탐지 서비스
- 전용 발코니가있는 객실
- 금연실 있음
- 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
- 무제한 Wi-Fi 인터넷
- 30 개 이상의 태국 및 국제 케이블 채널이있는 LCD TV
- 커피, 차, 주전자, 15 일간의 어메니티
- 매일 생수 2 병
- 1 일 2 벌 무료 세탁 및 2 차 SWAB 후 세탁물 수거-세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
더 그린 파크 리조트
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
- Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito
Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent service, very professional
Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival
4.8 Superior Pool view
긍정적
네거티브
- my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
- communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ
i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
- Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer
Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew.
I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result
4.1 Superior Pool view
긍정적 네거티브
Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
- no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative
Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
- Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.
I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- All was good and professional from the hotel
My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
- All good for me. PCR result same evening.
From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
They were lied to me.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
- Decent room
- Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
- Results took longer than expected
While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적
- Fast test
- Good food
- Beautiful view on the balcony
If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly.
Thank you very much.