PATTAYA TEST & GO

더 그린 파크 리조트 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5

755 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The Green Park Resort
The Green Park Resort - Image 1
The Green Park Resort - Image 2
The Green Park Resort - Image 3
The Green Park Resort - Image 4
The Green Park Resort - Image 5
฿5,000 예금
REFUND POLICY
46 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 113 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 354 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉더 그린 파크 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 더 그린 파크 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어 풀뷰 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
연결된 객실 64
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
패밀리 스위트 2 베드룸 풀뷰 96
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트

저희가 추천하는 파타야 북부 지역 중 하나입니다. 열대 정원으로 둘러싸인 Green Park는 야외 라군 수영장과 레스토랑을 제공합니다. 리조트는 전용 발코니와 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 숙박 시설을 제공합니다.

북부 파타야에 위치한 The Green Park Resort는 발리 하이 부두에서 3km, 파타야 워킹 스트리트에서 3.5km 떨어져 있습니다.

현대적인 태국 스타일로 디자인 된 The Green Park의 객실은 에어컨과 타일 바닥을 갖추고 있습니다. 미니 바, 케이블 TV 및 헤어 드라이어가 비치 된 전용 욕실도 있습니다.

Green Park Restaurant은 지역 특선 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 저녁에는 라이브 음악 공연을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 스낵과 음료는 Sala Thai Pool Bar에서 즐기실 수 있습니다.

The Green Park Resort는 환전 서비스와 투어 데스크를 제공합니다. 운전하는 경우 리조트 구내에 무료로 주차 할 수 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 15 일 동안 24 시간 근무하는 전문 간호 서비스
  • 검역 15 일 진단서 발급과 함께 건강 검진 서비스
  • 수술 용 마스크, 손 소독 용 알코올 1 병, 디지털 개인 온도계
  • 검역 1 일, 6 일, 12 일에 인후 및 비 인두 면봉으로 COVID-19 탐지 서비스
  • 전용 발코니가있는 객실
  • 금연실 있음
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
  • 무제한 Wi-Fi 인터넷
  • 30 개 이상의 태국 및 국제 케이블 채널이있는 LCD TV
  • 커피, 차, 주전자, 15 일간의 어메니티
  • 매일 생수 2 병
  • 1 일 2 벌 무료 세탁 및 2 차 SWAB 후 세탁물 수거-세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
점수
3.8/5
아주 좋아
기반 46 리뷰
평가
우수한
12
아주 좋아
23
평균
6
가난한
4
무서운
1
더 그린 파크 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
모든 리뷰보기

🇩🇪Horst Hübel

검토 26/01/2022
도착 10/01/2022
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
네거티브
  • Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito

Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

검토 24/01/2022
도착 01/12/2021
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month

🇨🇭Paul Thalmann

검토 23/01/2022
도착 07/01/2022
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
네거티브
  • Food

Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.

🇬🇧Duane steptoe

검토 07/01/2022
도착 22/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Excellent service, very professional
네거티브
  • Can’t think of any

Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival

🇺🇸Douglas B Adriance Mejia

검토 06/01/2022
도착 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Pool view
긍정적     
  • my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
네거티브
  • communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ

i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.

🇫🇮Anne Niemela

검토 06/01/2022
도착 05/12/2022
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Results come quickly

Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.

🇰🇷Yang hairin

검토 05/01/2022
도착 19/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Service good
네거티브
  • Rust

Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!

🇦🇺Ron Mcmahon

검토 03/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Balcony for fresh air

Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.

🇬🇧DAVID VENN

검토 02/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • hotel ok
네거티브
  • Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer

Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day

🇩🇪Klaus Arndt

검토 01/01/2022
도착 23/12/2021
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew. I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result

🇩🇪Siegfried Theodor Schmidt

검토 01/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
4.1 Superior Pool view
긍정적     
  • Ruhig, toller pool
네거티브
  • Mosquitos im zimmer

Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß

🇬🇧paul

검토 26/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
네거티브
  • no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative

Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.

🇬🇧Valerie Greig

검토 26/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
네거티브
  • Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.

I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.

🇩🇪Karsten Brammer

검토 26/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • All was good and professional from the hotel
네거티브
  • Nothing, all was good

My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy

🇬🇧Richard Brown

검토 26/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • All good for me. PCR result same evening.

From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.

🇧🇪Emmanuel Wouters

검토 23/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • view
네거티브
  • Cold food,
  • No elevator

A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

검토 22/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • No positivismi things
네거티브
  • All in this place

They were lied to me.

🇬🇧Stuart barton

검토 20/12/2021
도착 29/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Everything
네거티브
  • Nothing

Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.

🇬🇧Robert Gamble

검토 18/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
  • Decent room
네거티브
  • Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
  • Results took longer than expected

While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.

🇩🇪Sylvia Kelleter

검토 06/12/2021
도착 20/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
긍정적     
  • Fast test
  • Good food
  • Beautiful view on the balcony

If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly. Thank you very much.

주소 /지도

240/5 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya - Naklua Road, North Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

