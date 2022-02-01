총 AQ 호텔 객실 90 침실
파트너 병원 Banglamung Hospital
파타야 북부 해변에 인접한 Best Bella Pattaya는 전용 발코니와 간이 주방을 갖춘 넓은 객실을 제공합니다. 호텔은 24 시간 툭툭 서비스, 피트니스 센터 및 대형 야외 수영장을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다. 터미널 21 쇼핑몰은 350m 떨어져 있습니다.
아늑한 객실은 차분한 파스텔 장식으로 꾸며져 있으며 모든 현대적인 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 에어컨, 개인 금고, 업무용 책상 및 넓은 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 간이 주방에는 냉장고, 차 / 커피 메이커 및 전자 레인지가 있습니다. 일부 객실은 수영장 또는 바다의 전망을 제공합니다.
Best Bella Pattaya는 활기찬 워킹 스트리트에서 3km, 언더 워터 월드에서 10km 떨어져 있습니다. 인기있는 하드 록 카페는 호텔에서 약 1.5km 떨어져 있습니다.
Blanco Tango Restaurant 또는 객실에서 편안하게 식사를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 여가 시간에는 노래방과 당구대가 마련되어 있습니다. 또는 호텔의 스파 수영장에서 휴식을 취하십시오.
편의를 위해 호텔은 셀프 서비스 세탁기, 렌터카 및 환전 시설을 제공합니다. 투어 데스크에서 여행을 예약하실 수도 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- 방 라뭉 병원 의사와 원격 진료 / 전화를 통한 COVID-19 검사 결과
- 원격 진료를 통한 방 라뭉 병원과의 초기 평가 및 상담
- 디지털 온도계
- 간호사 감독을 통한 일일 건강 모니터링
- 응급 상황 발생시 매일 24 시간 무료 구급차 서비스
- 1 일 3 식 무료 (선택 메뉴)
- 식수 1.5 리터, 2 병
- 수완 나품 및 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 무료 교통편
- 스마트 TV 55 인치 Netflix
- 고속 인터넷
- 욕조에 샤워
- 전자 레인지, 전기 주전자, 금고
- 고정 자전거 대여 2,000 바트
- 무료 요가 매트 (요청시)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- 수하물 제한: 아래 세부 정보와 같이 2개를 초과하지 않습니다.
- (1.크기 30인치 및 1개의 휴대용 수하물)/인
- 추가 수하물 요금은 수하물당 THB 200입니다.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
- Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more
Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff friendly and efficient
- Nothing negative about my stay
My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room
I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)
No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Were able to move into the room in the morning.
- Everything worked perfectly.
- The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.
All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
- No choice of evening meal
Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
- The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️
Fantastic lunches and dinners
Wi-Fi was great
Pick up for the airport was fine
PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room
nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Helpfull staff
- Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
- Food quality not so good
- Pool closed
- Very loud Airco
- Lights balcony not work
- Location of hotel from beach
It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
네거티브
- We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.
After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- from landing to hotel was quick and organised
For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
네거티브
- Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
- Payment without credit card.
Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
- At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation
Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
- I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.
Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very efficient
- Very polite
- Good food
- Nice hotel
Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
긍정적 네거티브
Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.