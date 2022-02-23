PHUKET TEST & GO

タンティップビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

515レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
Thanthip Beach Resort - Image 0
Thanthip Beach Resort - Image 1
Thanthip Beach Resort - Image 2
Thanthip Beach Resort - Image 3
Thanthip Beach Resort - Image 4
Thanthip Beach Resort - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

白い砂浜、熱帯の太陽の暖かさ、そしてターコイズブルーの海のきらびやかな景色は、この場所を世界で最も有名な目的地の1つにしています。 3つ星のタンティップビーチリゾートは快適な客室を提供し、有名なパトンビーチからわずか200mです。さまざまなウォータースポーツを楽しんだり、さまざまな伝統的なタイ料理、シーフード、ヨーロッパ料理、その他の運賃を味わったり、世界で最も有名な島の1つで夜のパーティーを楽しんだりできます。大きなスイミングプールを取り巻く自然の美しさを備えたこの場所は、静けさを求めるゲストを対象としていますが、喧騒から離れた場所にあります。全体として、タンティップビーチリゾートは思い出に残る脱出のための理想的な拠点になります。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
タンティップビーチリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す タンティップビーチリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

4/1-3 Chalermphrakiat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

