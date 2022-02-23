タンティップビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

白い砂浜、熱帯の太陽の暖かさ、そしてターコイズブルーの海のきらびやかな景色は、この場所を世界で最も有名な目的地の1つにしています。 3つ星のタンティップビーチリゾートは快適な客室を提供し、有名なパトンビーチからわずか200mです。さまざまなウォータースポーツを楽しんだり、さまざまな伝統的なタイ料理、シーフード、ヨーロッパ料理、その他の運賃を味わったり、世界で最も有名な島の1つで夜のパーティーを楽しんだりできます。大きなスイミングプールを取り巻く自然の美しさを備えたこの場所は、静けさを求めるゲストを対象としていますが、喧騒から離れた場所にあります。全体として、タンティップビーチリゾートは思い出に残る脱出のための理想的な拠点になります。

