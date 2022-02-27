Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
パトンの美しいエリアに位置するホテルインディゴプーケットパトンは、プーケットのレストラン、ショッピング、ナイトライフの中心地で最高の位置にあります。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。
このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このプロパティは、最も目の肥えたゲストでさえ満足させるために多くの敷地内施設を提供します。
宿泊施設の宿泊施設は、最高の快適さと便利さを備えて慎重に設計されています。一部の客室には、タオル、薄型テレビ、エアコン、目覚まし時計、電話が備わっています。宿泊施設には数多くのレクリエーション施設があり、滞在中にやることがたくさんあります。ホテルインディゴプーケットパトンで、プロフェッショナルなサービスと幅広い機能の魅力的なブレンドを発見してください。
アメニティ/機能
- Facilities and Services:
- Complimentary in-room WiFi and throughout the resort
- 24-hour Home delivery service
- 24-hour Fitness center including Muay Thai ring
- Infinity rooftop swimming pool
- In-room expresso machine
- In-room safety box
- Iron and ironing board
- Laundry and dry cleaning service
- Tour and recreation desk
- Limousine service
- On-site parking
- Meeting rooms with natural light and outdoor space
ホテルインディゴプーケットパトン
