PHUKET TEST & GO

ホテルインディゴプーケットパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

195レビューによる評価
更新日 February 27, 2022
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 0
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 2
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 3
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 4
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 5
+6 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

パトンの美しいエリアに位置するホテルインディゴプーケットパトンは、プーケットのレストラン、ショッピング、ナイトライフの中心地で最高の位置にあります。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。

このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このプロパティは、最も目の肥えたゲストでさえ満足させるために多くの敷地内施設を提供します。

宿泊施設の宿泊施設は、最高の快適さと便利さを備えて慎重に設計されています。一部の客室には、タオル、薄型テレビ、エアコン、目覚まし時計、電話が備わっています。宿泊施設には数多くのレクリエーション施設があり、滞在中にやることがたくさんあります。ホテルインディゴプーケットパトンで、プロフェッショナルなサービスと幅広い機能の魅力的なブレンドを発見してください。

アメニティ/機能

  • Facilities and Services:
  • Complimentary in-room WiFi and throughout the resort
  • 24-hour Home delivery service
  • 24-hour Fitness center including Muay Thai ring
  • Infinity rooftop swimming pool
  • In-room expresso machine
  • In-room safety box
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Laundry and dry cleaning service
  • Tour and recreation desk
  • Limousine service
  • On-site parking
  • Meeting rooms with natural light and outdoor space
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ホテルインディゴプーケットパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ホテルインディゴプーケットパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Rat U Thit 200 Pee Rd Patong Phuket, Phuket 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
との評価
421 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンビーチスイーツホテル
7.8
との評価
818 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
との評価
1396 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーヴァナパトンリゾート＆スパ
8
との評価
2519 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウィンダムプーケットディーバナパトンのラマダ
8.4
との評価
658 レビュー
から ฿-1
オーストリアンガーデン-タイパンビレッジ
8.7
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロイヤルパラダイスホテルアンドスパ
7.8
との評価
6807 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU