PHUKET TEST & GO

坦提普海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
515条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

白色的沙滩、温暖的热带阳光和碧绿的大海的波光粼粼的景色使这里成为世界上最负盛名的目的地之一。三星级的 Thanthip Beach Resort 度假村提供舒适的客房，距离著名的芭东海滩仅 200 米。享受各种各样的水上运动，品尝各种传统的泰国、海鲜、欧洲和其他美食，或者在世界上最著名的岛屿之一举办派对。这个地方拥有环绕着大型游泳池的自然美景，是为寻求宁静而远离喧嚣的客人准备的。总而言之，桑提普海滩度假村是您度过难忘假期的理想基地。

查看所有评论

地址/地图

4/1-3 Chalermphrakiat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

