Thanthip Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

The white sandy beaches, warmth of the tropical sun, and the glittering views of the turquoise sea make this location one of the most prestigious destinations in the world. The 3-star Thanthip Beach Resort provides comfortable rooms and is just 200 meters from the famous Patong Beach. Enjoy a wide range of water sports, taste a variety of traditional Thai, seafood, European, and other fares, or party the night away at one of the world's most famous islands. Completed with natural beauty surrounding the large swimming pool, this place is meant for guests seeking tranquility, yet a hop away from all the hustle and bustle. All in all, Thanthip Beach Resort makes an ideal base for a memorable escape.