탄팁 비치 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

하얀 모래 해변, 열대 태양의 따스함, 청록색 바다의 반짝이는 전망은 이곳을 세계에서 가장 유명한 목적지 중 하나로 만듭니다. 3성급 Thanthip Beach Resort는 편안한 객실을 제공하며 유명한 빠통 비치에서 단 200m 떨어져 있습니다. 다양한 수상 스포츠를 즐기고, 다양한 전통 태국, 해산물, 유럽 및 기타 음식을 맛보거나 세계에서 가장 유명한 섬 중 한 곳에서 밤새 파티를 즐겨보세요. 넓은 수영장을 둘러싼 자연의 아름다움으로 완성된 이 곳은 고요함을 추구하면서도 모든 번잡함에서 벗어나 있는 손님을 위한 것입니다. 전반적으로 Thanthip Beach Resort는 기억에 남을 탈출을 위한 이상적인 거점입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색