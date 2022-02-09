PHUKET TEST & GO

イビスプーケットパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

1927レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 0
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 1
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 2
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 3
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 4
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 5
+49 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

静かな湾に囲まれたホテルで、260室の客室を提供しています。パトンビーチからわずか500mです。イビスプーケットパトンはプーケット国際空港から車で45分です。有名なパトンビーチまで徒歩わずか5分です。周辺のディスコ、バー、レストラン、ショッピングモールからわずか数分です。各部屋にWi-Fiインターネットなどの設備を提供し、楽しくリラックスした雰囲気を保ちながら、すべてのモダンな設備を提供しています。食事には、屋内または屋外で楽しむことができる革新的なタイスタイルのタパスを提供する館内レストランを楽しんだり、街を歩き回って数多くの屋台を試してみることができます。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
イビスプーケットパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す イビスプーケットパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

10 Chalermphrakiat Road, Kathu District, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

オーストリアンガーデン-タイパンビレッジ
8.7
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンビーチスイーツホテル
7.8
との評価
818 レビュー
から ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
との評価
421 レビュー
から ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
との評価
89 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウィンダムプーケットディーバナパトンのラマダ
8.4
との評価
658 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルインディゴプーケットパトン
9.1
との評価
195 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーヴァナパトンリゾート＆スパ
8
との評価
2519 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU