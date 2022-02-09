이비스 푸켓 파통 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

조용한 만에 자리한이 호텔은 260 개의 객실을 제공하며 빠통 비치에서 단 500m 떨어져 있습니다. ibis Phuket Patong은 푸켓 국제 공항에서 차로 45 분 거리에 있습니다. 유명한 빠통 비치까지 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 손님은 주변 디스코, 바, 레스토랑 및 쇼핑몰에서 단 몇 분 거리에 있습니다. 각 객실에 Wi-Fi 인터넷과 같은 편의 시설을 제공하는 호텔은 즐겁고 편안한 분위기를 즐기면서 모든 현대적인 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 식사를 위해, 손님들은 실내 또는 야외에서 즐길 수있는 혁신적인 태국 스타일 타파스를 제공하는 구내 레스토랑을 즐기거나 단순히 마을을 산책하고 수많은 음식 가판대를 시험해 볼 수 있습니다.

