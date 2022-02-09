宜必思普吉岛芭东酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家酒店坐落在一个安静的海湾，提供 260 间客房，距离芭东海滩仅 500 米。宜必思普吉岛芭东酒店距普吉国际机场 45 分钟车程。距离著名的芭东海滩也只有五分钟的步行路程。客人距离周围的迪斯科舞厅、酒吧、餐厅和购物中心仅几分钟路程。每间客房都提供无线网络连接等便利设施，酒店提供所有现代设施，同时拥有有趣和轻松的氛围。用餐方面，客人可以在酒店内的餐厅享用创新的泰式小吃，可以在室内或户外享用，或者只是在城里走走，品尝众多的小吃摊。

