PHUKET TEST & GO

宜必思普吉岛芭东酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
1927条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 0
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 1
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 2
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 3
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 4
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 5
+49 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家酒店坐落在一个安静的海湾，提供 260 间客房，距离芭东海滩仅 500 米。宜必思普吉岛芭东酒店距普吉国际机场 45 分钟车程。距离著名的芭东海滩也只有五分钟的步行路程。客人距离周围的迪斯科舞厅、酒吧、餐厅和购物中心仅几分钟路程。每间客房都提供无线网络连接等便利设施，酒店提供所有现代设施，同时拥有有趣和轻松的氛围。用餐方面，客人可以在酒店内的餐厅享用创新的泰式小吃，可以在室内或户外享用，或者只是在城里走走，品尝众多的小吃摊。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是宜必思普吉岛芭东酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 宜必思普吉岛芭东酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

10 Chalermphrakiat Road, Kathu District, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奥地利花园 - 大班村
8.7

29 评论
฿-1
安达曼海滩套房酒店
7.8

818 评论
฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6

89 评论
฿-1
普吉岛迪瓦娜芭东华美达酒店
8.4

658 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店
8.5

2007 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店
9.1

195 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU