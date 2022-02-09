PHUKET TEST & GO

ibis Phuket Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
1927 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 0
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 1
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 2
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 3
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 4
ibis Phuket Patong - Image 5
+49 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in a quiet bay, this hotel provides 260 guestrooms and is just 500 meters from Patong Beach. ibis Phuket Patong is a 45-minute drive from the Phuket International Airport. It is also just a five-minute walk to the famous Patong Beach. Guests are just minutes away from the surrounding discos, bars, restaurants, and shopping malls. Providing amenities like Wi-Fi Internet in each room, the hotel provides all the modern amenities while having a fun and relaxed atmosphere. For dining, guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant that serves innovative Thai-styled tapas that can be enjoyed either indoors or out in the open-air, or simply walk around town and try out the numerous food stalls.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at ibis Phuket Patong, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR ibis Phuket Patong
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10 Chalermphrakiat Road, Kathu District, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Austrian Garden - Tai Pan Village
8.7
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
rating with
818 reviews
From ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
rating with
421 reviews
From ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
rating with
89 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
rating with
658 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
rating with
2007 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
rating with
195 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
rating with
2519 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU