ibis Phuket Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in a quiet bay, this hotel provides 260 guestrooms and is just 500 meters from Patong Beach. ibis Phuket Patong is a 45-minute drive from the Phuket International Airport. It is also just a five-minute walk to the famous Patong Beach. Guests are just minutes away from the surrounding discos, bars, restaurants, and shopping malls. Providing amenities like Wi-Fi Internet in each room, the hotel provides all the modern amenities while having a fun and relaxed atmosphere. For dining, guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant that serves innovative Thai-styled tapas that can be enjoyed either indoors or out in the open-air, or simply walk around town and try out the numerous food stalls.