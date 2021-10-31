合計AQホテルの部屋 40 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Mongkut Wattana
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きデラックススイート 40m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きのグランドデラックススイート 48m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2ベッドルームファミリースイート 90m²
฿90,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
アスピラハナレジデンストンロアは、バンコクの都会的なライフスタイルを体験する準備ができています。ショッピングモール、レストラン、バーの近くに位置し、サンラウンジャー付きの屋上プールを併設しています。設備の整った客室と無料Wi-Fiが備わっています。
ホテルの全客室に薄型テレビが備わっています。無料バスアメニティ付きの専用バスルーム。 Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lorの全客室には、エアコン、ワークデスクが備わっています。
宿泊施設にはサウナがあります。
クイーンシリキットナショナルコンベンションセンターからアスピラハナレジデンストンロランまで2.8km、最寄り空港のスワンナプーム国際空港まで19kmです。
アメニティ/機能
- 24時間待機している認定医療スタッフ
- 遠隔医療サービスによる無料の医師相談
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5 (Package 7 , 10 days)
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5, 11 (Package 14 days)
- モンクットワタナ病院と住居の間の交通機関無料の初期評価
- 検疫期間後のクリーンヘルス証明書
- 高速wifi、ワーキングデスク、セーフティボックス、設備の整った簡易キッチン、洗濯機、独立したリビングルーム、バスタブ付きの広いバスルーム、シャワー、バルコニー
- 無料の飲料水、紅茶、コーヒー
- 朝と午後のおやつ
- スワンナプーム国際空港またはドンムアン国際空港からレジデンスへの片道送迎
- Netflixアクセス
- ヨガマットあり（リクエストに応じて）
- 1日3食（特製定食）
- ランドリーサービスの15％割引
- Cleaning service 2 times per stay except for 14 days package no cleaning
- 外科用フェイスマスク、ハンドジェル、体温計チェック、AspiraのStaySafe高架洗浄プロトコル
アスピラハナレジデンストンロー
2.7 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
- Management that don’t tell the truth
Extremely disappointed with this hotel cheated me out of 13,000 THB. Never before in all my time coming to Thailand have I had to pay everything up front normally just deposit. Anyway paid for 14 days quarantine but 2 weeks before my stay the government changed it to 10 days or 7 days. I asked for a refund on the overpayment and was told when I arrive. Anyway once I arrived I was told it would be during my stay. On the second week I asked again and was told 15 days after I checked out I would get my refund by this time I smelt a rat. Anyway I have now been checked out 17 days I asked for my refund via email as you cannot call or make contact with the hotel they answered my email and asked for my bank details a third time of asking. Still no payment 5 days after asking me and now ignoring all correspondence. And emails. The most unprofessional hotel I have ever had any dealings with and complete cheats and liars. Extremely disappointed in being cheated out of money owed to me by this hotel.
2.5 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- お部屋はまぁまぁ広く、ベランダに出れるしタバコも吸えるので良かった。
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、洗濯機、お皿、バスタブ等あり。
- コップはプラスティック。
- 全体的に古い感じ。ところどころに髪の毛が残っていて掃除不足を感じる。
- バスタオル、シーツなども古めで掛け布団のカバーは破れていた。
- バスタブがあるのは良いが、お湯の出が悪くぬるい。
- 食事は4種類から選べるが、飽きるし同じメニューでも毎回内容が違う。
- 値段が高い割りに、食事内容が残念すぎる。
10月1日で滞在10日以上経っていたため、早く退所できたが返金の連絡がまだない。
デリバリーは臨機応変に対応してくれて良かった。
早く隔離無しで往来できるようにならないと、どこにも行けないのでこまる。
3.6 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Balcony
- Washing machine
- Microwave
- Large fridge.
- No cleaning
- Food good but is repetitive
I was pleased with asq, good to have a balcony to get outside although the view wasn’t good. Microwave very handy as food always arrived cold. And didn’t always want to eat as soon as it arrived. Handy to have a washing machine. I do think there should be cleaning products in the room to clean yourself and a dust pan and brush to seep floor would have been good.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very comfortable, everything is in the room, enough space for everything.
- Food was not tasty, and was not very fresh. some of it was ok. First week no fruits.
The hotel is in quite neighborhood, personal is very friendly. Comfortable and cozy. Very good 👍 🙏
3.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very nice room, enough space for everything I need.
- Horrible cold food. Very small portions. Options for vegetarians are a joke.
Good room, quite and cozy.
I was promised a sunrise or sunset view, but it didn’t happened. Food is horrible.
Arranging delivery. But it can only be delivered is certain time. Not comfortable
4.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
私は今ここに2回滞在しましたが、2回目は他の選択肢すら見ていませんでした。そして、必要に応じてまた滞在します。この場所は私が必要とするすべてを提供します。
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- コミュニケーションは一流でした。あなたは部屋で立ち往生しているので、私にとって、これは最も重要でした！
- 重要な会議中にインターネットで数回問題が発生しました。対処され、修正されました。
夫と私はこのホテルに満足していました。
長所：コミュニケーション（最初にメールを交換する相手の回線IDも必ず取得してください）
食べ物（西アジア料理とベジタリアン料理もあります）ベーカリーアイテム、フルーツ、アイス/ホットドリンクもありました）
部屋（とてもきれいで、とても新しくはありませんが、時代遅れでもありません）
短所：PCRテスト（非常に不快になるように準備してくださいが、これは避けられないと思います）
WiFi（Spotty、完全にオフになると、それを補うためにイーサネットコードを持ってきた）