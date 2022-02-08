BANGKOK TEST & GO

バンコクホテルロータスクンビット - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.8

2632レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
迅速な対応
100% 保証金
合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にバンコクホテルロータスクンビット 直接連絡し、 バンコクホテルロータスクンビットが直接支払いを回収します。

Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

バンコクホテルロータスクンビットはスクンビットソイに戦略的に位置する4つ星ホテルです。EmDistrictのような出張休暇に理想的です。ホテルから徒歩数分で、近くにBTSプロムポンが簡単にアクセスできます。 Public HealthThailandとPiyavateHospitalとの提携ASQプログラムのさまざまな基準と手順に従い、ゲストとスタッフを優先するようにしました。そのため、安全で快適な滞在を保証するために、新しいシステムと設備に投資しました。自宅にいるようにくつろげるUVCOZONE消毒ライトを体験して、清潔な消毒済みの部屋を保護し、ローテーションでさまざまなメニューの料理を選んだり、エンターテインメントを楽しんだりしてください。

アメニティ/機能

  • In Room Facilities
  • 39 Cable TV Channels
  • Safety deposit box
  • Bathtub
  • Drinking water
  • Coffee/tea pot in room
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
バンコクホテルロータスクンビットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バンコクホテルロータスクンビット
すべてのレビューを見る

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

1 Sukhumvit 33 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

人気のフィルター

