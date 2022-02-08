Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 83 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Sun Xclusive Hotel de manière prioritaire, et The Sun Xclusive Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room (Limited View) 26 m² ฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 26 m² ฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 28 m² ฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Executive Room 35 m² ฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Tapis de yoga

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX