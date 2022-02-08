PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
note avec
856 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 0
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 2
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 3
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 4
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 5
+21 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 83 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Sun Xclusive Hotel de manière prioritaire, et The Sun Xclusive Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room (Limited View) 26
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 26
฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive Room 35
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Tapis de yoga

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

Adresse / Carte

358/27 M.10 Thap Phraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

