PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baan Souy Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
note avec
261 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Couples non mariés
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Carte

308 Moo10, Soi 15 Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

