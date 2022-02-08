Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 40 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Baan Souy Resort de manière prioritaire, et Baan Souy Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25m²
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Couples non mariés
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35m²
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45m²
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60m²
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70m²
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100m²
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Baan Souy Resort
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Baan Souy ResortVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
