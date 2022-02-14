Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:
- Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
- Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
- Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
- Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
- Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
- All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Complimentary high-speed internet access
- Complimentary breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Elevator
- Swimming pool with jacuzzi
- Fitness room
- Parking area
Images du menu alimentaire
