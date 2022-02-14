PATTAYA TEST & GO

Lewit Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2
note avec
8 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Lewit Hotel - Image 0
Lewit Hotel - Image 1
Lewit Hotel - Image 2
Lewit Hotel - Image 3
Lewit Hotel - Image 4
Lewit Hotel - Image 5
+13 Photos
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 22 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Lewit Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Lewit Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:

  • Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
  • Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
  • Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
  • Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
  • Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
  • All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Elevator
  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Fitness room
  • Parking area
Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

Phatumnak Soi 5, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

