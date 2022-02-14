Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases: Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy

Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper

Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline

Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials

Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital

All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Superior - Double 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go

Caractéristiques: Achat 7-Eleven, Balcon, Balcon (accès complet), Fitness autorisé, Câble HDMI, Chaînes internationales, Internet - Wifi, Le salon, Couples non mariés, Installations extérieures, Piscine, Espace de travail

Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Le salon

Couples non mariés

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Superior Twin Bed 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go

Caractéristiques: Achat 7-Eleven, Balcon, Balcon (accès complet), Fitness autorisé, Câble HDMI, Chaînes internationales, Internet - Wifi, Couples non mariés, Installations extérieures, Piscine, Espace de travail

Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Superior Pool View Double 32 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go

Caractéristiques: Achat 7-Eleven, Balcon, Balcon (accès complet), Fitness autorisé, Câble HDMI, Chaînes internationales, Internet - Wifi, Couples non mariés, Installations extérieures, Piscine, Espace de travail

Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Espace de travail

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

Commodités / caractéristiques Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Elevator

Swimming pool with jacuzzi

Fitness room

Parking area

