Mind Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
note avec
463 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
฿15,180 DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Cet hôtel a reçu 20 demandes de réservation récentes.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Mind Resort Pattaya de manière prioritaire, et Mind Resort Pattaya percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard 28
฿13,695 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,115 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,465 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Petit dépôt
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿14,795 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,020 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,335 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Petit dépôt
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 54
฿23,595 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,095 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,445 - 5th Day Test & Go
Modern designs and stylish décor are featured throughout this boutique hotel. At Mind Resort Pattaya, the rooms are adorned in a modern Thai design, and all feature the essential amenities such as high-speed internet access and a safety box for your extra security. The large outdoor swimming pool features jacuzzis, where guests might choose to enjoy a drink. For the more energetic, there is a fitness room, and to unwind, a steam bath and massage treatment should do the trick. This resort is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and within easy reach of Pattaya. The staff is friendly and unpretentious with their aim being your happiness. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mind Resort Pattaya.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Comfort your body and Mind at Mind Resort Pattaya
Si vous étiez un client de Mind Resort Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

171/16 Moo 10 Pattaya 3 Road Soi 17, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

