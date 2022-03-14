PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mera Mare Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
note avec
1094 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 0
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 1
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 2
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 3
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 4
Mera Mare Pattaya - Image 5
+42 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 1 Km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 80 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Mera Mare Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Mera Mare Pattaya
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

420/200 moo.9 Beach Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi 20150, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU