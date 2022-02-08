PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Vista Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
note avec
1288 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

201/1 Moo 9,Soi 3 Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 10110

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
