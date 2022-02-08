Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 101 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Sunshine Vista Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Sunshine Vista Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Four micro onde

Couples non mariés

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Chambre communicante

Suites familiales

Fitness autorisé

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Four micro onde

Couples non mariés

Petits frais pour les enfants

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

