Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 101 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Sunshine Vista Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Sunshine Vista Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36m²
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36m²
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47m²
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72m²
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Sunshine Vista Hotel
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sunshine Vista HotelVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
Hôtels Test & Go proximité