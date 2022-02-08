PATTAYA TEST & GO

Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
note avec
611 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+40 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
REFUND POLICY
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Lantana Pattaya Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Lantana Pattaya Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 90% refundable, only for the following cases: - i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official hospitalization test result in paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline. iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials. v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital.

b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room with Garden View 24
฿13,144 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,911 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,169 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,141 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,028 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chambre communicante
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lantana with garden view 28
฿14,204 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,759 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,593 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,353 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chambre communicante
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family room 50
฿24,910 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,444 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,960 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,904 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,056 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Chambre communicante
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens

Located in Northern Pattaya, this property is ideal for both short and long stays and is located close to Naklua Beach. In the vicinity, there are a number of famous restaurants as well as the renowned Naklua Market, where guests can start their mornings exploring a range of food kiosks selling Thai gourmets, fresh fruits, and seafood. With ample public transportation available, guests can easily make their way to the city's entertainment and shopping centers. Each of the budget rooms is air conditioned and come with an in-room safe and air conditioning. Lantana Pattaya Hotel (SHA Plus+) allows guests to vacation in Pattaya, but with a slightly quieter location.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Hotel Service Facilities: outdoor swimming pool (12 x 6 x 1.5 m.), restaurant, coffee corner, Thai Traditional Massage, laundry, taxi service, room service, water bottles and coffee in room with compliment, car park, dry cleaning, laundry service, baby cot.
  • Business Facilities: free Hi Speed Internet in all area,fax machine, postal service.
  • Recreational Facilities: Meeting Room, outdoor swimming pool, gym, garden, table tennis.
  • Deluxe Room size: 28-34 sqm., individual control air conditioning, balcony, bath room with shower, cable TV, hot/cold shower, Hi-speed internet, refrigerator, telephone, hair dryer, in room safety deposit box, water bottles and coffee with compliment.
  • Superior Room size: 24-26 sqm. individual control air conditioning, balcony, bath room with shower, cable TV, hot/cold shower, Hi- Speed Internet, refrigerator, telephone, hair dryer, in room safety deposit box, water bottles and coffee with compliment.
  • Hotel offer free 1 meal for first day (from selected menu)
  • Any guest could apply Insurance policy for Covid-19 with minimum coverage of US$ 50,000.- for Thailand Pass: https://www.tuneprotect.co.th/en/portal/coronavirus-covid-19-insurance/ONCOVIDL/9QXWAMUX9JDXX6FRD6WE28Y33JURXGAVX8JYNYFR26WWG6ARS83QNGDF
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Lantana Pattaya Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Lantana Pattaya Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

115/2 Moo 5 Pattaya-Naklua Road, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20120

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU