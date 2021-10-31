Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 40 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Mongkut Wattana
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 49 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Aspira Hana Residenz Thong Lor , und Aspira Hana Residenz Thong Lor wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Suite mit Balkon 40m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Suite mit Balkon 48m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Familiensuite mit zwei Schlafzimmern 90m²
฿90,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Die Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor ist bereit, um den urbanen Lebensstil Bangkoks zu erleben. Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe von Einkaufszentren, Restaurants und Bars und verfügt über einen Pool auf dem Dach mit Liegestühlen. Es umfasst voll möblierte Zimmer und kostenfreies WLAN.
Jedes Zimmer in diesem Hotel ist mit einem Flachbild-TV ausgestattet. Privates Badezimmer mit kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten. Alle Zimmer in der Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor sind mit einer Klimaanlage und einem Schreibtisch ausgestattet.
Die Unterkunft bietet eine Sauna.
Die Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lorang liegt 2,8 km vom Queen Sirikit National Convention Center entfernt. Der nächstgelegene Flughafen ist der 19 km entfernte internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Zertifiziertes medizinisches Personal im 24-Stunden-Standby-Modus
- Kostenlose ärztliche Beratung durch Telemedizin
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5 (Package 7 , 10 days)
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5, 11 (Package 14 days)
- Transport zwischen dem Mongkut Wattana Krankenhaus und dem Wohnheim Kostenlose Erstuntersuchung
- Zertifikat über saubere Gesundheit nach Quarantänezeit
- Hi-Speed-WLAN, Schreibtisch, Safe, voll ausgestattete Küchenzeile, Waschmaschine, separates Wohnzimmer, großes Badezimmer mit Badewanne, Dusche und Balkon
- Kostenloses Trinkwasser, Tee und Kaffee
- Snacks am Morgen und am Nachmittag
- Einwegtransfer vom internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi oder Don Muang zur Residenz
- Netflix-Zugriff
- Yogamatte erhältlich (auf Anfrage)
- 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag (spezielles Menü)
- 15% Rabatt auf den Wäscheservice
- Cleaning service 2 times per stay except for 14 days package no cleaning
- Chirurgische Gesichtsmaske, Handgel, Thermometerprüfungen und Aspiras Stay Safe-Protokolle zur erhöhten Reinigung
Ergebnis
3.6/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 7 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Aspira Hana Residenz Thong Lor
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Aspira Hana Residenz Thong LorSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
2.7 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv Negative
- Management that don’t tell the truth
Extremely disappointed with this hotel cheated me out of 13,000 THB. Never before in all my time coming to Thailand have I had to pay everything up front normally just deposit. Anyway paid for 14 days quarantine but 2 weeks before my stay the government changed it to 10 days or 7 days. I asked for a refund on the overpayment and was told when I arrive. Anyway once I arrived I was told it would be during my stay. On the second week I asked again and was told 15 days after I checked out I would get my refund by this time I smelt a rat. Anyway I have now been checked out 17 days I asked for my refund via email as you cannot call or make contact with the hotel they answered my email and asked for my bank details a third time of asking. Still no payment 5 days after asking me and now ignoring all correspondence. And emails. The most unprofessional hotel I have ever had any dealings with and complete cheats and liars. Extremely disappointed in being cheated out of money owed to me by this hotel.
2.5 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- お部屋はまぁまぁ広く、ベランダに出れるしタバコも吸えるので良かった。
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、洗濯機、お皿、バスタブ等あり。
- コップはプラスティック。
- 全体的に古い感じ。ところどころに髪の毛が残っていて掃除不足を感じる。
- バスタオル、シーツなども古めで掛け布団のカバーは破れていた。
- バスタブがあるのは良いが、お湯の出が悪くぬるい。
- 食事は4種類から選べるが、飽きるし同じメニューでも毎回内容が違う。
- 値段が高い割りに、食事内容が残念すぎる。
10月1日で滞在10日以上経っていたため、早く退所できたが返金の連絡がまだない。
デリバリーは臨機応変に対応してくれて良かった。
早く隔離無しで往来できるようにならないと、どこにも行けないのでこまる。
3.6 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Balcony
- Washing machine
- Microwave
- Large fridge.
- No cleaning
- Food good but is repetitive
I was pleased with asq, good to have a balcony to get outside although the view wasn’t good. Microwave very handy as food always arrived cold. And didn’t always want to eat as soon as it arrived. Handy to have a washing machine. I do think there should be cleaning products in the room to clean yourself and a dust pan and brush to seep floor would have been good.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Very comfortable, everything is in the room, enough space for everything.
- Food was not tasty, and was not very fresh. some of it was ok. First week no fruits.
The hotel is in quite neighborhood, personal is very friendly. Comfortable and cozy. Very good 👍 🙏
3.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Very nice room, enough space for everything I need.
- Horrible cold food. Very small portions. Options for vegetarians are a joke.
Good room, quite and cozy.
I was promised a sunrise or sunset view, but it didn’t happened. Food is horrible.
Arranging delivery. But it can only be delivered is certain time. Not comfortable
4.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Komfort, WLAN, Essensauswahl
Ich war jetzt zweimal hier, beim zweiten Mal habe ich mir nicht einmal andere Optionen angesehen. Und ich würde bei Bedarf wieder hier übernachten. Dieser Ort bietet alles, was ich brauche.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Die Kommunikation war erstklassig. Da du im Raum feststeckst, war das für mich das Wichtigste!
- Hatte bei wichtigen Meetings ein paar Mal Probleme mit dem Internet. Es wurde angesprochen und korrigiert.
Mein Mann und ich waren mit diesem Hotel zufrieden.
Vorteile: Kommunikation (Achten Sie darauf, dass Sie auch die Leitungs-ID desjenigen erhalten, mit dem Sie anfänglich E-Mails austauschen)
Essen (westasiatisches und vegetarisches Essen verfügbar) Hatte auch Backwaren, Obst und Eis-/Heißgetränke)
Zimmer (sehr sauber, nicht super neu aber auch nicht veraltet)
Nachteile: PCR-Test (seien Sie darauf vorbereitet, SEHR unbequem zu sein, aber ich denke, dies ist unvermeidlich)
WiFi (manchmal fleckig, sobald es komplett ausfiel, aber sie brachten ein Ethernet-Kabel zum Ausgleich)
