Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 130 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. COE issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 27m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Zimmer 30m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Kaffeemaschine
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Große Ecksuite 37m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Das Mind Executive Suites liegt 5 Gehminuten von der BTS Skytrain Station On-Nut BTS entfernt. Es bietet Zimmer mit Balkon, Mikrowelle und kostenfreiem WLAN. Die Unterkunft verfügt über ein Fitnesscenter, einen Außenpool und eine Sauna.
Die Unterkunft befindet sich eine 5-minütige Fahrt vom Jim Thompson Outlet entfernt. Es ist eine 15-minütige Fahrt nach Mega Bangna und eine 25-minütige Fahrt zum Flughafen Suvarnabhumi.
Die Zimmer sind mit einem Flachbild-Sat-TV mit DVD-Player, einer Minibar und einem Safe ausgestattet. Kostenlose Pflegeprodukte und ein Haartrockner sind in einem eigenen Bad enthalten.
Die Mitarbeiter an der 24-Stunden-Rezeption unterstützen Sie gerne mit einem Wäsche- und Shuttleservice. Kostenlose öffentliche Parkplätze stehen vor Ort zur Verfügung.
Von 06:00 bis 22:00 Uhr können Sie im @ Mind Restaurant thailändische und internationale Gerichte genießen.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Sukhumvit85)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Kostenloser Highspeed-Internetzugang
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Kostenloser 24-Stunden-Transportservice zum Krankenhaus
- 24 Stunden ärztliche Beratung per Telemedizin
- Temperaturprüfung 2 mal pro Tag
- 24 Stunden Standby-Pflegedienst
- Krankenzimmer im Hotel
Ergebnis
4.3/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 36 Bewertungen
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- No bad comments. Stayed here last year on 16 night ASQ. No complaints.
As above. Excellent hotel. Airport pick up. Good clean rooms. Food very good. Staff very good. Good service. Highly recommended. *****
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Had a fabulous stay , had to do the 15 nights quarantine in the hotel.
Wonderful stay
Would definitely recommend,
The microwave in the room enabled me to ensure all food was hot!!!
4.7 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
Everything was good! Very friendly Staff! Room was good! Internet was good! If i would make Quarantine agin i would choose this Hotel again
3.3 Deluxe Room
.... . ..............................................................................................
4.8 Deluxe Room
everything to the best of satisfaction. Clean rooms, good food, good service, good care, everything was great
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
- Once booked the hotel would not answer any of my emails. That alone would be enough not to use this hotel again.
- It was was also an hour from the airport.
There are better options. This was not my first quarantine hotel. and not even my first in Bangkok.
4.8 Grand Corner Suite
Positiv
- all is well and good for me
Total is good , and sure for next time if i return to Thailand, i will be here again................
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- Very professional and efficient. Good Thai cuisine although limited in spread.
Overall very positive experience. Will recommend to others. The balcony was nice and the food also. Nice professional and efficient service. Tests done on time. And service was very responsive.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- BON ACCUEIL
- PROPRE
- SERVICE CORRECTE
- POSSIBILITE DE COMMANDER DES PLATS DIVERS
- NOURRITURE PEU VARIEE
- PAS DE PROGRAMME EN FRANCAIS SUR TV
Hotel sympa, bon accueil, chambre comfortable et agréable avec vue sur vegetation, service efficace, piscine accessible,
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
- Food always cold and no warning that it arrived. Cleanliness of the room upon arrival very poor,
- No knowledge in front desk of refund system.
- No knowledge of amounts to be returned
- No correct info or amount returned
Would be a huge improvement if they simply could explain why from 35, 50% is 15.5
Instead of sending a picture with old and new prices.
4.3 Grand Corner Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Spacious room
- Balcony area/smoking area
- Fast WiFi
- Food quality inconsistent
- Lumpy bed
The hotel room was very nice and comfy, and the junior suite was a nice amount of space for one person. I really appreciated being able to open the balcony door for some air, and be able to sit outside and smoke. The staff were all very nice and friendly, and very helpful. WiFi is fast and stable, streaming movies all day or doing video conference meetings was no problem at all. However the food quality is very inconsistent. Every single meal I received was stone cold, and sometimes things with cream/dairy in them smelled like it had gone bad. Thai selections for food were generally quite good, but the Western options were a little hit and miss. GrabFood is your best friend, but deliveries are only allowed to be received from 1pm-7pm. The bed in my room was lumpy with several big dips in it on one side, it took awhile to get comfortable. Some days things were a bit disorganised, i.e I was not informed when I would have my 1st Covid test and nobody replied to my questions on "Line" even when I asked several times. Several times I had sent my temperature but it was not checked on the app, and they called me up to report my temperature even though I already had. I had paid for 14-days quarantine but I was eligible to do 7-days, the refund was processed very easily upon checkout though it takes several days if you do not have a Thai bank account.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Comfortable room
- Good food
- Management take forever to reply emails
- Feels like they are trying to avoid paying me my refund, hoping I'll just disappear…
I'm staying at hotel Amber on the recommendation of a friend, and ever since starting the booking process, they have always been very slow replying emails (sometimes having to wait a whole day). This made applying for the COE very stressful. Now that the quarantine period has been reduced, they are due to refund me for the extra days I won't be needing. They agreed to refund the money, but now are completely ignoring me, I have no idea if they are planning to refund the money or just wait for me to leave. The hotel staff are very good but they can't help me with this matter, it's the upper management playing games with me.
Aside from upper management, this hotel has been just fine and I have no other complaints.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Big, spacious, fast internet
- Toliet flushing power is not strong enough. Takes multiple flush for big business!
Overall had a pleasant experience for ASQ, eap the internet which is very important. Food options are alot and service is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Wifi
- Service
- Food
- Clean
- Balcony
- Water pressure
- Outside noise
The staff was great! I needed a sim card and a staff member used her ID to purchase one fir me, but of course, I returned the the sim when I checked out.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
The hotel was clean,Comfy bed and staff very friendly. Good location very convenient. and good price
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very spacious room
- Very clean room
- Accommodative and helpful staff
- Great choices of food on additional menu
- Quick to respond to extra food requests and services needed
- Smooth pick up from airport
- Helpful staff collecting bags upon check out
- The bed and pillows are amazing!
The stay with Hotel Amber was extremely comfortable from start to finish. Polite and helpful staff. Good food choices with extra menus to choose from - additional cost. The TV had good choice of channels, a good number in English including 3 movie channels and 2 news - BBC and CNN. Good WiFi - I relied on this the entire stay for my work and I experienced no problems at all which I thought important to mention for those that need to work online. Very spacious room with separate eating space and a separate working space. Bathroom was a very good size with towels and more on request. Good sized balcony.
Very happy with entire stay!
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Choice of 3 items for each meal available for entire stay, quick response to questions on Line application, food delivery prompt, food from outside delivery promptly sent to room. Balcony was nice to get outside. Laundry soap provided to wash clothes during quarantinne. Good adherence to safety protocol - gloves and boots ad mask when escorted to Covid testing area.
- Internet was ok, but not great. This caused some problems watching TV.
- Originally I thought we were allowed 1 hour outside our room after the 2nd Covid test, but I think that was changed by the government.
Although quarantinne is not fun, this is a good choice. Also good location (Near OnNut BTS) for after quarantinne finished
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- The room was how I expected it to be, very comfortable and clean.
- Having a balcony is a big plus, it was nice to be able to go onto the balcony and have the doors open to allow some air flow into the room, highly recommend this.
- The staff were very friendly and helpful when you called for assistance.
- The staff helped me to order from outside the hotel, food or 7 eleven.
- The food was disappointing, I can eat most things and actually enjoy local food, however on most occasions the food could have been better.
- The TV in my room on the 8th floor had issues with the signal and the picture would often freeze up. Not a major problem as I had my laptop, but could have been fixed but never was despite reporting it several times.
Overall I was more than happy with this hotel and would actually stay here again if I had to, I would just hope they would improve the food then it would pretty much be perfect for the price.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Service und Informationen waren korrekt und hilfreich
- Gute Auswahl an Speisenmenü (für mich, da ich thailändisches Essen mag)
- TV-Kanalauswahl und WiFi-Verbindung sind großartig.
- Essensportionen waren nicht genug für mich.
- Die meisten Lebensmittelliefer-Apps sind nur auf Thai oder benötigen eine thailändische Telefonnummer
Insgesamt bin ich froh, dass ich das Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85 für meinen Quarantäne-Aufenthalt gewählt habe.
Die tägliche Berichterstattung über die Körpertemperatur und die Aktualisierungen des Tupfertests waren nahtlos.
Unterstützung und Hilfe vom Hotelteam waren fantastisch.
3.5 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Gute Lokalisierung - nicht weit vom Flughafen BKK, in der Nähe von BTS, nicht direkt an der Hauptstraße.
- Tolles Essen - mit der Maßgabe, dass man oft nicht bekommt, was man bestellt hat.
- Gutes Internet - wenn es funktioniert.
- Sauberkeit - am Anreisetag war das Zimmer sehr dreckig! Überall viele lange Haare (ich bin fast kahl). Mehr zu Fotos - sprachlos.
- Essen wirklich gut, nur man weiß nie was man haben wird. Jeden Tag passierte es mir, dass ich etwas anderes bekam, als ich bestellt hatte.
- Internet und TV - die erste Woche war echt toll. In der zweiten Woche - kein Internet oder Fernsehen für 6-8 Stunden am Tag.
- Hotelregel über Gäste darf den Quarantäneraum des Hotels bis zum letzten Tag der Quarantäne nicht verlassen - derzeit glaube ich, dass diese Regel dieses Hotel in jeder Hinsicht disqualifiziert.
Nur ein Reinigungsservice am 8. Tag, aber in ~ einer halben Stunde ist nur eine "oberflächliche" Reinigung.
Wenn Sie planen, während der Quarantäne online zu arbeiten, sollten Sie besser mit einer Backup-Internetverbindung vorbereitet sein.
