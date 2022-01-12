Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 166 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 34m²
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70m²
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bangkok. Das Solitaire Bangkok bietet 4-Sterne-Komfort in geräumigen Zimmern mit kostenfreiem WLAN, 10 Gehminuten von der Skytrain-Station Nana entfernt. Es verfügt über einen Außenpool und ein Frühstücksbuffet.
Unbegrenzter Internetzugang, Kurzwahl zum Hotelservice und Reiseführer stehen den Gästen ebenfalls zur Verfügung.
Das Solitaire Bangkok bietet einen kostenlosen Tuk-Tuk-Shuttleservice zu den BTS-Skytrain-Stationen Nana und Asoke. Es liegt eine 5-minütige Fahrt von der MRT-Station Sukhumvit entfernt und bietet kostenlose Parkplätze.
Die klimatisierten Geräte verfügen über einen Flachbild-Kabel-TV und internationale Steckdosen. Das eigene Bad ist mit Bademänteln und einem Haartrockner ausgestattet.
Im Fitnessstudio können Sie aktiv trainieren. Zu den weiteren Einrichtungen zählen ein Businesscenter und ein Dampfbad. Die Club Sky Lounge bietet eine spektakuläre Aussicht und andere Vorteile exklusiv für Gäste, die in den Club Sky-Zimmern auf den Etagen 10 bis 15 übernachten.
Während des Aufenthalts im Solitaire können die Gäste Erfrischungen genießen und die neuesten Fußballspiele live in der Traders Bar & Kitchen oder in einer entspannten Umgebung beim Schwimmen im Pool der Aquar Bar verfolgen. Das @Spice ist ganztägig geöffnet und serviert ein köstliches Frühstück sowie Gerichte à la carte mit lokaler und internationaler Küche.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
- *********************************
- Room for 1 night
- 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
- 3 meals per person
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
- 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
- *********************************
- Room for 2 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
- *********************************
- Room for 5 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- //// All package include ////
- 25% discount for Laundry service
- 20% discount for Food and beverage
- Smart TV mit nationalen und internationalen Kanälen
- Kostenloser WLAN-Internetzugang
- Kostenloses Trinkwasser, Kaffee- / Teezubereitungsmöglichkeiten
- Kostenlose Masken, Händedesinfektionsmittel und Thermometer
- 24-Stunden-Rettungsdiensttransfer vom Hotel zum Krankenhaus
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
- They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
- No one pick up the phone calls
- After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
- PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around
After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Positiv Negative
Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room
4.2 Grand Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Clean hotel
- Nice room layout
The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.
3.8 Grand Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Comfortable Bed
- Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
- Air conditioning almost too good
- Made me feel very welcome
- Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
- They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
- Room service was poor
- Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
- Breakfast was not automatically delivered
I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.
4.8 Grand Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Service
- Staff
- Room
- Procedures
- Transport
I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
- The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient.
Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.
I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.
3.7 Grand Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
- It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.
All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Front Desk efficient
- Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
- Nice and big room
- Very big bathtub european size, nice
- Carpets in room a bit worn-down
- Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,
everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.
2.3 Grand Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Room was clean
- PCR test immediately on site
- PCR results came in on time, as stated
- food was cold and ordinary
- no choices of food
- no service
It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ
พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.
The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
Positiv
- Lebensmittelqualität
- Jacuzzi und Balkon machen den ASQ viel schneller
- Kompfort
- Fernseher mit integriertem Chromecast
Ich habe Solitaire für die Quarantäne gewählt, es war wie angekündigt, tolles und reichhaltiges Essen, luxuriöser Komfort, großer Balkon in einem Wohnviertel, also nicht zu viel Auto- und Sirenenlärm?
Würde mich wieder entscheiden, wenn ich einen zweiten machen müsste!
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Gute Auswahl an Speisen, auch indisch. Das Personal war sehr aufmerksam auf meine Bedürfnisse. Wenn ich nach etwas gefragt habe, haben sie es schnell repariert.
- Zimmer wurde nicht gereinigt. Ich habe zwar nie danach gefragt, aber ich hätte es erwartet. Aber auch stundenlanges Umziehen war keine ideale Regelung, weshalb ich es nicht erwähnt habe.
Die IT-Abteilung war gut und hat meine IPTV-Lösung auf die Whitelist gesetzt. Ich würde empfehlen, ein HDMI-Kabel mitzunehmen, wenn Sie eine solche Box haben. Das Hotel hat mir ein Verlängerungskabel zur Verfügung gestellt :)
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Guter Standard.
- Ruhig und privat.
- Auf meine Anfrage stellte/kaufte das Personal benötigte Artikel.
- Ich wurde in ein Zimmer mit höherem Standard verlegt, konnte aber keine Hausschuhe zum Anziehen finden.
- Kein Balkon, keine frische Luft, Fenster versiegelt (war aber in der Beschreibung angegeben).
- Klimaanlage kann nicht vollständig gesteuert werden. Viel zu kompliziert.
- Ich habe meine tragbare Festplatte an den Fernseher des Hotels angeschlossen, um meine Favoriten zu sehen/zu hören. Als ich meine Diskette zu Hause öffnete, fand ich die Hälfte meiner MP3-Dateien mit neuen Inhalten beschädigt oder unlesbar.
Deprimierende Erfahrung, obwohl die Angestellten wirklich ihr Bestes geben, um meinen Aufenthalt angenehm zu machen. Versiegelte Fenster, kein Balkon, künstliches Recyclingmaterial aus der Klimaanlage wird die frische Luft niemals ersetzen.
Hotel von gutem Standard und Design. Alle Grundbedürfnisse vorhanden. Die Auswahl und Qualität der Speisen fand ich sehr gut. Die Mitarbeiter haben die von ihnen gestellten obligatorischen Aufgaben gut erfüllt, wobei die Hygiene oberste Priorität hat. Sie waren sehr hilfreich bei der Bereitstellung / dem Kauf von Artikeln, die ich bestellt habe. Guter Service und Betreuung kompensierten den allgemeinen Verdacht, aus Übersee entsetzliche Gesundheitsgefährdungen importiert zu haben... Massive Mengen Plastik wurden für die Gastronomie eingesetzt...
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Positiv
Negative
- Zimmer mit ausgezeichneter Größe
- Sauber modern
- Frau und 2 Fernseher
- Essensqualität und Auswahl akzeptabel
- Einfache Buchung
- Effizientes Personal
- Freundlicher Service
- Medizinische Testeinrichtungen und Personal v gut
- Teller und Besteck vorhanden.
- Gemischte Essensqualität, insbesondere nach offensichtlichem Personalwechsel
- Fehlende Kommunikation auch bei LINE
- Sie müssen Ihre eigene Zahnpasta mitbringen.
- Kein Balkon
Insgesamt ein guter Aufenthalt für meinen 1. thailändischen ASQ. Ich bin froh, Solataire ausgewählt zu haben und werde es anderen empfehlen.
Ich bin froh, nicht jeden Tag Plastikteller und -besteck zu benutzen, da dieser Zimmertyp einen kleinen Küchenbereich mit Mikrowelle, Spüle, Kühlschrank, Tassen, Kaffee, Tee, Teller und Besteck hatte.
Nach dem Besuch anderer Q-Hotels konnten die Mitarbeiter mehr über ein tägliches Update auf Line mit Namen oder allgemeine Dialoge tun.
Nur Personen, die wirklich mit Ihnen sprechen, sind die Krankenschwestern, aber nie den Namen usw.
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Positiv Negative
Ich danke dem ganzen thailändischen Regierungskram.
Danke an die Krankenschwester im Hotel.. danke für Einwanderungssachen.Danke für Hotelsachen?
danke nochmal
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Positiv
- Großer Raum mit Kühlschrank, Mikrowelle, separater Höhle und Badewanne.
- Auf Anfragen reagieren.
Die Suite war sauber und groß. Einige kleinere Wartungsprobleme, der Gummischaumboden knickte ein. Schöne Badewanne. Das Essen war in Ordnung, nichts Besonderes. Mein größtes Problem ist, dass ich eine Kaution in Höhe von 5.000 Baht hinterlegt habe, aber auf eine Suite upgraden wollte. Sie sagten mir, ich solle über die Website buchen, was ein schlechter Rat war. Ich musste den vollen Preis bezahlen (Anzahlung nicht gutgeschrieben) und als ich um meine Anzahlung bat, sagten sie, dass es 1-2 Monate dauern würde, was lächerlich ist. Es sollte ein oder zwei Tage dauern oder mich einfach in bar zurückerstatten. Ich bin überrascht, wenn ich es zurück bekomme.
