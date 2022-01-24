Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 140 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standardzimmer Einzelbett (3,5 ft) 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standardzimmer Queensize-Bett 24m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standardzimmer Queensize-Bett mit Balkon 28m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internet - Wifi
Das Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 liegt an einer lebhaften Strecke und verfügt über 161 gut gestaltete Zimmer mit kostenlosem Express Start Breakfast und kostenfreiem WLAN im gesamten Hotel. Es ist von einer aufregenden Auswahl an Restaurants, Nachtleben und Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten umgeben und nur 5 Gehminuten von der Nana BTS Skytrain Station entfernt. Das Bumrungrad International Hospital liegt eine 10-minütige Autofahrt entfernt.
Die modernen, klimatisierten Zimmer verfügen über komfortable Betten, eine iPod-Dockingstation und einen 40-Zoll-LED-Fernseher mit Kabel- / Satellitenkanälen. Das Zimmer bietet auch einen Safe und einen Schreibtisch. Kostenlose Pflegeprodukte und ein multifunktionaler Massageduschkopf finden Sie im privaten Badezimmer.
Im Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 finden Sie Restaurants, eine Bar, ein 24-Stunden-Fitnesscenter auf dem Dach, eine Internetecke mit Computern und eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption. Ein kostenloser täglicher Reinigungsservice wird angeboten und es gibt auch eine Selbstbedienungswäscherei mit Waschmaschinen und Trocknern. Kostenlose öffentliche Parkplätze stehen zur Verfügung.
Das Great Room befindet sich im Erdgeschoss und ist den ganzen Tag geöffnet. Es serviert Frühstück von 6:00 bis 10:00 Uhr sowie Snacks und Getränke. Gebäck, internationale und lokale Gerichte sind ebenfalls erhältlich. Der rund um die Uhr geöffnete Coffee Club serviert internationale Speisen und Getränke. Das BREW serviert importierte Biere und Cider, während das Danial Thaiger ein Burger-Menü bietet. Es gibt auch den 24-Stunden-Supermarkt, der eine Auswahl an Speisen und Getränken serviert.
Ein stündlicher Shuttleservice zum Hotel Tuk Tuk ist täglich von 08:30 bis 16:30 Uhr stündlich verfügbar. Nachtclubs wie Havana Social, Insanity Club und Levels sind nur einen kurzen Spaziergang entfernt und es gibt viele Möglichkeiten für Bars und Restaurants in der Nähe. Einkaufsmöglichkeiten wie das Terminal 21 Shopping Mall und die Central Embassy sind zu Fuß oder mit dem Zug erreichbar. Der internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi erreichen Sie nach etwa 30 Fahrminuten.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- 2-faches Strang-Screening auf Covid 19 - Echtzeit-RT-PCR
- Im Falle einer Infektion ist das Piyavate Hospital verantwortlich und koordiniert mit dem Patienten
- Krankenwagenservice auf Anfrage
- 24 Stunden professioneller Krankenschwesterservice im Hotel
- Grundlegender 2-facher medizinischer Berater per Videoanruf
- Hohe Sauberkeit von IHG Clean Promise
- TV, Highspeed-WLAN, Kaffee- und Teezubehör
- One-Way-Transfer vom Flughafen zum Hotel
- 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
- Yogamatte ist auf Anfrage erhältlich
- 10% discount on laundry service
- 24 Stunden Personal an der Rezeption
Ergebnis
3.9/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 37 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
- No opening windows/ balcony
- Very expensive for a jailhouse service level
All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs
I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself.
At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided.
This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week).
I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Stay 1 day test and go
organization perfect
after arrival in bkk
at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
Positiv
- Good food and friendly personal
All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Clean room
- comfy mattress
- great services
- Surrounded by many good restaurants
- Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
- Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.
I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...
4.9 Standard room queen bed
Positiv
- Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt
Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3
Mahlzeiten,
Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
- Comfortable Room and well appointed
- Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
- Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
- Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.
I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.
3.7 Standard room queen bed
PositivNegative
- Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready
Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
PositivNegative
- Poor organisation
- Awful food
- Awful communication
- No chair on balcony
Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.
Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Staff were excellent and helpful
- Room was adequate
- Bed was comfortable
- Covid test was quick and easy
- Poor wifi and hard to connect
The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- A lot of food to choose in the menu.
- Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
- Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food.
Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Good Transfer from Airport
- Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
- Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.
Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel.
Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Room comfort
- COVID adhrence to rules
- Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area
Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.
2.9 Standard room queen bed
Positiv
Negative
- The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
- The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
- เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี
ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Process of checking and approval test effective.
- Offer FB menu not attractive .
Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .
4.3 Standard room queen bed
PositivNegative
Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
- Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set
Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positiv
Negative
- Very clean
- Good service
- Good help from desk
- Pick up from airport no problem
- Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
- Decent food
I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.