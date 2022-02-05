Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 300 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Petcharavej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 121 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Bangkok Palace Hotel , und Bangkok Palace Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Überlegen 28m²
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Nach dem 56m²
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
- Wohnzimmer
Das Bangkok Palace Hotel richtet sich an große Gruppen, die eine günstige Unterkunft suchen, und bietet eine günstige Lage zu beliebten Touristen-, Einkaufs- und Unterhaltungszielen. Ein Aufenthalt hier verleiht dem Erlebnis der Gäste einen lokaleren Geschmack, da die Gegend eher wohnhaft ist, was bedeutet, dass viele authentische Speisen zur Verfügung stehen. Die Unterkunft verfügt über einen Außenpool und ein Fitnesscenter. Für Eltern, die alleine aussteigen müssen, kann ein Babysitter-Service arrangiert werden. Bitte geben Sie Ihre Daten in unser sicheres Online-Buchungsformular ein, um eine Reservierung im Bangkok Palace Hotel vorzunehmen.
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 11 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Bangkok Palace Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Bangkok Palace HotelSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
3.3 Superior
Positiv Negative
- ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)
ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน
4.8 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
- I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.
Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.
4.3 Superior
Positiv Negative
It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.
4.7 Superior
Positiv Negative
Hello AQ/ASQ Team,
My feedback.
I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.
For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test.
I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.
To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.
This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/
I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel
I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.
Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.
With regards,
Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)
3.7 Superior
Positiv Negative
Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.
5.0 Superior
I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.
5.0 Superior
Positiv Negative
โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม
บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด
ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี
1.0 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Some employees here were friendly
- No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness
The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here.
I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.
4.5 Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- 1) Food was good
- 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
- 3) Rooms are clean and need
- 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
- one hour
Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills
3.3 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Good arrangement for arrival
- room clean and well prepared
- staffs are very polite
- there are people smoking in the room
- not good in arranging vegetarian meal
- few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding
Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared
2.8 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
- Noisy from the express way
The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels