Fast check-in

Fast PCR test results

Friendly and helpful staff

Rude security guy at the front entrance

We had read previous reviews after booking and was starting to wonder what we had let ourselves in for. We are pleased to say that we didn't experience any of the issues that previous travellers had experienced. We were collected from the airport and taken to the hotel, which if it wasn't for a traffic accident (not us), would have arrived earlier. We were greeted by staff who took us straight to have our arrivals PCR test and then checked in at reception. Due to a slight relaxation in rules, we were allowed to use all of the hotel facilities instead of being confined to your room. The manageress at reception was very helpful as were all the staff. Good selection of food at the buffet. We arrived at about 11.00 am and had our negative results by 20.00 pm. A return transfer to the airport was not included in the price, but from memory, we paid about 350 baht for a private transfer. We were really pleased with our 1-night quarantine stay and would like to thank all the hotel staff who made our stay problem-free.