Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 130 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Chularat 9 Airport Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 224 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen , und Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
100% refund in the case of change in government policy
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Zimmer - Nichtraucher 32m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Zimmer - Rauchen 32m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Vorstandsetage 60m²
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 4 Adults, 3 Children, 2 Infants
Familiensuite mit 2 Schlafzimmern 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿42,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿33,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Das Siam Mandarina Hotel ist ein 4-Sterne-ASQ-Hotel in perfekter Lage in der Nähe des Flughafens Suvarnabhumi. Das Hotel ist eine 15-minütige Autofahrt vom Flughafen entfernt und bietet unseren Gästen die Möglichkeit, in und aus Bangkok zu reisen. Ihre Fahrt zum Hotel nach Ihrem langen Flug verläuft schnell und schmerzfrei ohne Verkehrshürden. Während Ihrer Quarantäne sind Sie nicht nur auf Ihr Zimmer beschränkt. Nachdem Sie den Covid-19-Test bestanden haben, können Sie eine Vielzahl von Einrichtungen in unserem Hotel genießen. Genießen Sie den herrlichen Blick auf den Flughafen Suvarnabhumi von unserem Entspannungsbereich auf dem Dach, atmen Sie die frische Luft aus unserem Sky Garden ein und trainieren Sie in unserem Indoor-Fitnessstudio oder Outdoor-Trainingsbereich mit Laufstrecke. Wir wissen, wie schwer eine Quarantäne sein kann und haben die Einrichtungen so komfortabel wie möglich gestaltet und gleichzeitig den Sicherheitsstandard auf höchstem Niveau gehalten. Für Familien haben wir viele Möglichkeiten für Sie. Bei unseren Zimmerkonfigurationen müssen Sie in unserem Hotel nicht unbedingt von anderen Familienmitgliedern getrennt werden. Teilen Sie uns Ihre Anforderungen mit, damit wir Sie und Ihre Lieben bestmöglich unterstützen können. Für die Kleinen haben wir auch ein Kindermenü und einen Kinderspielplatz. Wählen Sie den richtigen Ort für die Quarantäne. Machen Sie Ihren Aufenthalt im Siam Mandarina Hotel wie zu Hause. Hotelausstattung - Garten - Kaffee- und Teezubereitung - Internationale Kanäle - Fitnesscenter - Kinderspielplatz - Schreibtisch - Yogamatte - Schwimmbad - Internet Wifi - Outdoor-Trainingsbereich - Laufstrecke
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Kostenloser Transferservice vom Flughafen Don Mueang oder Suvarnabhumi zum Hotel
- Raumreinigung ab dem 7. Tag nach dem ersten negativen Screening-Test möglich
- 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag von unserem Tagesmenü (3 Auswahlmöglichkeiten pro Mahlzeit, Optionen ändern sich täglich)
- Highspeed-WLAN-Internetzugang
- Relaxation area available for guests from 2nd day after first negative screening test
- 20% Rabatt auf unser reguläres westliches und asiatisches Zimmerservice-Menü
- TV mit internationalen Kanälen
- 1. und 2. COVID-19-PCR-Screening-Test auf dem Grundstück durchgeführt
- 24-Stunden-Standby-Krankenschwesterservice
- Offizielles COVID-19-freies Zertifikat vor dem Check-out
- Kids and vegetarian menu is available
- Unsere Fenster können ab dem ersten Tag der Ankunft geöffnet werden
- Wir vermieten ein professionelles Heimtrainer, das Sie ab Ankunft in Ihrem Zimmer aufstellen können
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 66 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
1.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Very helpful staff but have no power it seems to action problems
- Reported safe problem promised manager would see to it never turned up in the whole week
Food is abysmal no idea of what western food is cold baked beans and salad for every breakfast, although the ‘extras’ in the room service book seemed from the photos better food was available ‘at a price’
Helpful staff no idea about manger as never turned up to sort out broken safe.
Ok for one night however any longer would be a poor choice.
Bathroom had extensive use of Sealant to fill cracks and holes around drains, taps and fittings brown with age and seals around toilet yellow with possibly something else.
Unfortunately this app fails to let me upload the photos.
Resented paying such a high price for the dated poor accommodation and poor food.
Convenient for the airport and the Covid testing was adequate but in itself lacking as no 2m rule, no temperature taken and no insistence on the use of hand sanitizer, but you have to chase the results up.
You do your own daily temperature testing and ring down with the number you choose or the temperature you took.
However as I said the staff were very helpful of doing runs to the local 7 eleven and the odd food parcel.
3.8 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Aircon really good
- View of airport good as advertised
- Transport from and to airport good
- Could not use bath, only shower as tap selector for bath not working.
- WiFi only worked well near entry door to room. Did not work well from bed room area.
- TV difficult to operate.
- Had to contact reception to arrange breakfast on day of departure as breakfast not delivered.
Food was okay as was food delivery times. Bed was spacious and comfortable. Staff were helpful. Nice a close to airport making cost of transport from hotel to airport cheap..300baht
1.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
PositivNegative
- Lack of communication among hotel staffs
- Staffs are very unprofessional
- Being treated unfairly
FIrst-day arrival at the hotel, greeted by first staff handed in all paperworks (Thailand Pass)
Since I entered with a Thai passport I do not need to provide insurance however, the staff keeps asking me for insurance 3 times.
I selected my meals before heading outside to get my first PCR-Test. I came back and my meal selection was missing from the table. I'm assuming it was picked up by the hotel staff member. Again I was asked about insurance and also my passport. The staff took me up to my room but the key that they gave me was not able to open the room.
The staff asked the cleaning maid to open up the room so I could get in (the card was never replaced) . I got into my room before 11am. I asked them about my meal and they said it will be served in about 45mins after I've checked in. I waited until almost 2:00pm when the meal wasn't served. I called the front desk and asked about my meal for the day. They asked if I had chosen the meal. I said yes they will look into it. My lunch came after 30mins. I also asked about the time that the food will be served each meal. The front desk was provided with the wrong info. I was told 6:00am-7:00am for breakfast, 11:00am-12:00pm for lunch, 6:00pm-7:00pm for dinner.
The second day morning I waited for my meal until 8:30am. I called the front desk asking where my food was. I was told the same thing that if I pick my meal for 7 days that I'm staying. They asked me if it's ok for me to add the hotel "Line ID" which is an official social account. So it's easier to communicate. So I then selected my meal for the second day. At 5:00pm I received a call from the nurse staff asking if I could check my temperature. I told them I was not informed about it at all and the proper tool was also not provided. So I called the front desk asking for information. They said they will send someone up to my room with the thermometer.
The third day at 9:00am. I have not received my breakfast meal. I called again and they also asked me if I pick my meal. I told them I added line officials and no one ever sent me any information regarding meal selection for each day. I read online that staff members will confirm meal selection each day through line officials. I never get any messages. They will bring the paper meal selection for me to choose and I was told to leave it in front of the room which I did as they were instructed.
On the fourth day, I did not receive my breakfast within the time window that was told by one of the staff. I called and asked them the same question I've asked for the last 3days. A few moments later I received a call from the front desk and was told by the staff that they lost my meal selection paper (again) I waited until I finished with my meal and I made the call and asked to speak with the Manager who is currently in charge I pointed out my concerns to him I don't remember his name. He apologized for what happened. But it doesn't end there.
On the fifth day, I had to go downstairs and get my second PCT test, I was notified by a staff member. They came up to pick me up and bring me downstairs. The testing didn't take long. I finished and came up to my room but I was not able to get into my room since day one the key card wasn't working and never got replaced with the working keycard. I went downstairs and saw 7-8 staff members by the front desk. Most of them were looking at their phones don't even pay attention, or wanting to work.
Honestly, this is the worst experience I ever had, If the hotel isn't ready to serve the programs that are mandated by governments. It should not be part of it.
I was mistreated just because I speak Thai and not a foreigner. The majority of people who are staying are mostly people from other countries. And does not seem to have any issue with the customer services.
I just happened to be out of luck that got treated very poorly during my stay for 8 days 7 nights at the quarantine program.
I would not be returning to this hotel.
I'm hoping they will improve their customer service because this hotel does not reach a 4-star rating and is far below that based on my experiences.
4.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Exceeded our expectations, especially with the food and rooftop area. I would recommend this hotel and used it previously for test and go in 2021.
3.6 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Employees were nice and the Covid test was professionally executed.
- Old and on right on the interstate.Needs renovation. Did not provide me accurate refund of unused days.
Needs Renovation and had surprisingly bad food. The hallway was poorly air conditioned. Convenient to airport, but cannot walk off the property without being in danger of interstate traffic.
2.4 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Positive: room size and clean
- Very close to airport but no sound noise
- Very bad food. Cold food. Hospital food.
- Bad run service. They take an hour to get u a beer.
- Spent an hour to go my pcr at the hotel gate in hot sunny day till they allowed me in.
Please be more international in your customer service and customer care.
Provide better food. Treat the travellers like normal human not like a disease person.
3.8 Deluxe room - Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Staff were very nice and professional
- Rooms where very decent and comfy overall
- The room service was done through LINE, and sometimes it would take an hour before the staff would even see it
- The ASQ food menus got repetitive after 7 days and I was only using room service towards the end
Overall this was a great experience, but only issue was the LINE chat for room service — slow and unresponsive at times. Other than that, it was fine.
0.5 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Very fast response once we booked
- Zero response when we requested to cancel the room which happened because of Thailand new regulations
I will never ever use this service either this hotel anymore. Very bad experience! Everything so bad
4.5 2-Bedroom Family Suite
We were very pleased with the size of the family suite. There was plenty of space for our family of four. There was a spacious primary bedroom with king bed and big closet. This room connected to the entrance room which had a couch and chair set with coffee table and a dining table with four chairs and two twin beds.There was also a shelving area including a mini fridge. This was not a crowded space. It felt quite spacious and since the main room was a corner unit, there were two large windows with views in opposite directions and lots of light. The bathroom was separate from both rooms and included a tub/shower combo and there was plenty of counter space by the sink.
We all loved the comfortable beds. This was one of the best features of our stay! Usually we have found that beds in Asia tend to be hard, but these beds felt like they had memory foam toppers. Also each person had two extremely comfortable pillows.They were some of the best pillows I've ever had the pleasure to sleep on! The excellent beds and pillows made our stay so much better after a long flight and jet lag.
Also, we were very impressed with the abundance of food. For every meal there was a main dish per person and an additional generous sized salad/fruit tray per person which often included nuts or cheese cubes and a small dessert. There was so much food that even my three teenaged boys could not always finish it! It was convenient to have the mini fridge to contain left overs when needed. We also were able to choose our meals for the next day. Upon arrival we were given a packet of paper menus for each day of the week. Each day there were three different choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I loved that there was always a vegetarian option for each meal. We marked the menu with our meal selections for the next day and left the menu outside our door so that the staff would know our orders a day in advance.
My boys were doing online school and found the wifi to be adequate for video classes. It was not perfect. Sometimes they lost connection, but overall it was fine.
In general, our stay was very comfortable and pleasant. I would be glad to stay there again under non-quarantine circumstances!
3.1 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
PositivNegative
Result back same day, so it didn't keep us longer than expected. ....................................
4.2 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Good location. Process from airport to hotel was smooth. About 15 min from BKK. Good and service was good. Test was done immediately upon arrival. Test and go was quick. Caught Covid while in country so insurance is a must. Quarantine hotel was nice but not my idea of fun. Will use this service again.
4.4 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Good hotel, staff very friendly and accomodate your requests reasonably quickly. If you dont have the Line app its hard to get room service. Required ASQ app didnt work.
5.0 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
- Good selection of food during quarantine.
- Quick response to room requests.
Good place to stay for quarantine. Good selection of food. Vegetarian option available.. Clean rooms and quick to respond on requests.
0.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
PositivNegative
- They transfered me to another hotel. BUT CHARGED ME 8000 bht more than they should have. Did not refund my original payment and gave me no return of the extra charge for a cheaper hotel.. Did not answer my communication and can't be contacted
Twice on booking claimed they had 40 extra guests and could not meet their commitments. They primised to refund the original 6000 bht payment but have not. They then promised to.pay the difference in the price of the hotel they finally sent me to. I have had non of these funds returned. Nor was I expected on arrival at the airport l. They are a complete shambles .Don't book with them or Agoda who have been no help at all.
4.7 Deluxe room - Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Nice big room
- Nice staff
- Very good food
A pleasant stay with good service.
For shorter period, it's perfect.
When arrive, they immediately take a pcr-test.
Now I only had 1 night in quarantine but if I had to stay 7 or 14 nights, probably I try another hotelroom with balcony.
4.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Just about everything went smoothly with asq
- absolutely no negatives .
- To many cons to list .
Everything about the process went smoothly and easy to follow, thanks to expert ASQ assistance? William Maloney
4.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Very helpful Personal.
- Very comfortable Room
- Smoking Area was also for the AQ People open
It was a good Hotel with very friendly Staff and they was everybody helpful. Food was more as enough also seperate Wishes will be handled immidiatly
3.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
Negative
- Only 9 hour wait for PCR results, times clear on arriving when to expect results.
- Close to Airport immediate PCR test on arrival
- Room clean
- Food not the greatest unless you order and pay from room service.
- On main road so expect traffic noise, not sure how much if you have airport room view.
For test and go, near airport, the hotel was what I was looking for, also having been an ASQ hotel the pickup from airport to checkin went smoothly, they do 3 arrival windows for results. If you arrive hotel between 03:01 and 11:00 you get results just after 21:00, then free to either checkout or stay till 12:00 next day. Between 11:00 and 19:00 results back around 05:00 am and from 19:01 to 03:00 results around 12:00. They deliver envelope with hopefully negative PCR certificate and a lateral flow test for day 6, with instructions on what to do with result.
2.4 2-Bedroom Family Suite
Positiv
- The personal was very good
It was good. The trip from AirPort to the hotel was Quick and easy. The test on the hotel was realy Quick to.
3.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
Positiv
- Airport collection
- PCR test on site
- Helpful staff before/during/after visit
PCR result left outside room door during the night but they don't inform you that this is the procedure so was waiting for the result while it sat outside the door.
Will use the hotel again in better times.
