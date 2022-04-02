SAMUI TEST & GO

라마이 사무이 - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.5

338 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
The Lamai Samui - Image 0
The Lamai Samui - Image 1
The Lamai Samui - Image 2
The Lamai Samui - Image 3
The Lamai Samui - Image 4
The Lamai Samui - Image 5
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

코사무이 동쪽 해안의 깨끗한 해변이 내려다보이는 The Lamai Samui(구 Le Méridien Koh Samui Resort & Spa)는 무성한 정원으로 둘러싸여 있고 숲이 우거진 산으로 둘러싸인 동양 전통 마을에 생기를 불어넣습니다. 향기로운 프랜지파니가 늘어선 리조트 경로는 편안한 정원과 상쾌한 수영장이 있는 75개의 고요한 객실과 빌라로 이어집니다.

고전적인 동양 건축과 풍수 디자인은 분위기 있는 식당, 해안가 인피니티 풀, 고요한 스파에서 평화와 고요함을 불러 일으킵니다. 해변가에 위치한 이 라마이 비치 리조트는 카약과 스노클링과 같은 활동을 제공하며 활기찬 차웽 해변과 꼭 봐야 할 암석 조각상인 힌 타와 힌 야이에서 차로 단 10분 거리에 있습니다.

주소 /지도

146/24 Moo 4, Maret Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

