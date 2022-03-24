BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 avis
March 24, 2022
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 0
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 2
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 3
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 4
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 5
+28 Photos
Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 66
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 110
฿6,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
Maximum de 6 Adults
3 Bedroom Apartment 138
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
A part of the prestigious Shama groups, Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok was built in 2010 and is conveniently located a 5-minute stroll to the Ploenchit BTS skytrain station, while Bumrungrad Hospital is a 15-minute walk away. Positioned in the residential area of Bangkok, this luxurious property will meet the refined standards of business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Shama decoration that is the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Guests may make use of the hotel's excellent recreational and leisure facilities including the kid's club, gym, and outdoor pool. In addition to its cozy accommodation, guests are in close proximity to the heart of the city, providing easy access to entertainment centers, fast-growing commercial areas, and major shopping centers. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is a classy and top-notch accommodation that is ready to cater to your every need.

Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
Adresse / Carte

39/1 Sukhumvit Soi2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

