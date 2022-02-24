Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Zensation 35 m² ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

微波

素食餐

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

微波

素食餐

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite Room 55 m² ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

微波

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Grand Family Suite 75 m² ฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Two Bedroom Suite 85 m² ฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

便利设施/功能 One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only

RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Included Breakfast

Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay

Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room

Free Wi-Fi Internet

