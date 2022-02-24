BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
4289条评论进行评分
更新于 February 24, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 5
+38 相片
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zensation 35
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite Room 55
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Grand Family Suite 75
฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 85
฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

便利设施/功能

  • One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only
  • RT-PCR test for COVID-19
  • Included Breakfast
  • Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay
  • Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room
  • Free Wi-Fi Internet
地址/地图

60 Soi 1, Lang Suan Road, Lumpini, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

