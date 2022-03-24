BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

815レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 66
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 110
฿6,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 6 Adults
3 Bedroom Apartment 138
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

A part of the prestigious Shama groups, Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok was built in 2010 and is conveniently located a 5-minute stroll to the Ploenchit BTS skytrain station, while Bumrungrad Hospital is a 15-minute walk away. Positioned in the residential area of Bangkok, this luxurious property will meet the refined standards of business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Shama decoration that is the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Guests may make use of the hotel's excellent recreational and leisure facilities including the kid's club, gym, and outdoor pool. In addition to its cozy accommodation, guests are in close proximity to the heart of the city, providing easy access to entertainment centers, fast-growing commercial areas, and major shopping centers. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is a classy and top-notch accommodation that is ready to cater to your every need.

住所/地図

39/1 Sukhumvit Soi2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

