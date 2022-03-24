BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

815 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 66
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 110
฿6,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 6 Adults
3 Bedroom Apartment 138
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

A part of the prestigious Shama groups, Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok was built in 2010 and is conveniently located a 5-minute stroll to the Ploenchit BTS skytrain station, while Bumrungrad Hospital is a 15-minute walk away. Positioned in the residential area of Bangkok, this luxurious property will meet the refined standards of business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Shama decoration that is the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Guests may make use of the hotel's excellent recreational and leisure facilities including the kid's club, gym, and outdoor pool. In addition to its cozy accommodation, guests are in close proximity to the heart of the city, providing easy access to entertainment centers, fast-growing commercial areas, and major shopping centers. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is a classy and top-notch accommodation that is ready to cater to your every need.

주소 /지도

39/1 Sukhumvit Soi2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

